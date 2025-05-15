EDGE stats behind Andersen’s postseason success for Hurricanes

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at the advanced metrics behind Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen’s strong performance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

---

Frederik Andersen has the Carolina Hurricanes on the cusp of the Eastern Conference Final backed by outstanding advanced stats in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 35-year-old goalie is 6-2 with one shutout in eight games this postseason and leads the NHL with a .935 save percentage. Andersen is quietly one of 15 goalies in League history with at least 80 career playoff games and a save percentage of .915 or better (Andersen’s is .916), with other names on that list, including all-time greats at the position like Dominik Hasek, Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Ken Dryden and Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Here are three EDGE stats behind Andersen’s postseason success:

1. High-danger saves

Andersen has stopped all 24 high-danger shots faced through four games against the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference Second Round and leads the NHL in high-danger save percentage (.933) this postseason. Andersen also leads goalies from the remaining playoff teams in percent of games with greater than a .900 save percentage (75.0; six of eight games).

By far the winningest Denmark-born goalie (308 career regular-season wins; tied for 36th in NHL history), Andersen has persevered through injuries and a health concern (limited to 16 games last regular season because of blood-clotting issue) in recent years. He’s been a consistent performer when healthy since joining the Hurricanes in 2021-22: he has 82 wins, a .915 save percentage and nine shutouts in 124 games over that span and leads the NHL in win percentage (.656) over those four seasons (regular season and playoffs combined; minimum 50 games). On May 3, Carolina signed Andersen to a $2.75 million contract for next season.