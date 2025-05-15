EDGE stats behind Andersen’s postseason success for Hurricanes

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at the advanced metrics behind Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen’s strong performance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Frederik Andersen has the Carolina Hurricanes on the cusp of the Eastern Conference Final backed by outstanding advanced stats in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 35-year-old goalie is 6-2 with one shutout in eight games this postseason and leads the NHL with a .935 save percentage. Andersen is quietly one of 15 goalies in League history with at least 80 career playoff games and a save percentage of .915 or better (Andersen’s is .916), with other names on that list, including all-time greats at the position like Dominik Hasek, Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Ken Dryden and Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Here are three EDGE stats behind Andersen’s postseason success:

1. High-danger saves

Andersen has stopped all 24 high-danger shots faced through four games against the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference Second Round and leads the NHL in high-danger save percentage (.933) this postseason. Andersen also leads goalies from the remaining playoff teams in percent of games with greater than a .900 save percentage (75.0; six of eight games).

By far the winningest Denmark-born goalie (308 career regular-season wins; tied for 36th in NHL history), Andersen has persevered through injuries and a health concern (limited to 16 games last regular season because of blood-clotting issue) in recent years. He’s been a consistent performer when healthy since joining the Hurricanes in 2021-22: he has 82 wins, a .915 save percentage and nine shutouts in 124 games over that span and leads the NHL in win percentage (.656) over those four seasons (regular season and playoffs combined; minimum 50 games). On May 3, Carolina signed Andersen to a $2.75 million contract for next season.

WSH@CAR, Gm3: Andersen makes 21 saves in shutout

2. Goal differential

Andersen is tied with Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers for the best goal differential (each is plus-13) among NHL goalies this postseason. The Hurricanes, a perennial possession juggernaut in the regular season and playoffs, continue to thrive in those metrics: Carolina has the best offensive zone time percentage (46.5) and 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (59.3) this postseason.

Six other goalies this postseason have seen more goal support than Andersen (24 goals for; tied for seventh), including one timeshare goalie (Calvin Pickard of Edmonton Oilers: 28 goals for) and two goalies whose teams have been eliminated (Jordan Binnington of St. Louis Blues and Adin Hill of Vegas Golden Knights: 27 goals for each). So, while Andersen may have been a product of the Hurricanes’ structured system in the past, he’s doing enough to carry the team this postseason to be considered its top Conn Smythe Trophy contender through two rounds.

3. Offensive zone save percentage (shots off cycle)

Per NHL EDGE IQ, powered by Amazon Web Services, Andersen has excelled against opponent shots on goal attempted off the cycle (offensive zone save percentage; excludes inferenced shot attempts coming within five seconds of crossing the opposing blue line). Andersen leads the League in save percentage against these shot types (.965), and the only other second round goalie with a save percentage above .900 against these shots is Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars (.902). Washington, which has been held to just three 5-on-5 goals through the first four games of the series, had the fifth highest Projected Goal Rate (PGR) on shot attempts from an offensive zone play during the regular season (5.37 percent).

The Hurricanes have a much higher offensive zone time percentage (48.5) than the Capitals (35.0) in the second round and also limited the New Jersey Devils' offensive zone time percentage (37.8) in the first round, so Andersen's efficiency when either Washington or New Jersey has had extended zone time this postseason has helped the Hurricanes establish and maintain control of each series.

