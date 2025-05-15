Maple Leafs' legacy, future could hinge on Game 6 vs. Panthers

TORONTO -- Almost exactly a year ago, incoming Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley delivered a strong statement on his vision for the Toronto Maple Leafs after yet another first-round exit in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“There’s no complacency. We’re not here to sell jerseys. We’re here to win,” Kelly proclaimed on May 10, 2024.
On Wednesday, 369 days after making that statement, Pelley watched an Auston Matthews Maple Leafs jersey chucked onto the ice by a disgruntled fan, a flagrant statement of disgust at the team’s listless performance in a 6-1 defeat to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Scotiabank Arena.
The loss put them on the brink of another early exit from the playoffs, this after winning the first two games of the series.
It’s certainly not part of the blueprint Pelley and the Maple Leafs hierarchy had in mind.
Or is expected to put up with.
As such, the legacy of this edition of the Maple Leafs, one that has featured a core of forwards Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares and defenseman Morgan Rielly since 2018, could be cemented in the next few days.
These Maple Leafs can change the narrative of being an underachieving postseason team by coming back and winning this best-of-7 series against the defending Stanley Cup champions, a quest that will start with Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).
Do that, and anything else they accomplish in the 2025 Playoffs will likely be seen as a bonus.
But if they get eliminated with a loss in either Game 6 in Florida or Game 7 at home on Sunday, there could be huge changes in the works. The band could very well break up.
One of the most disturbing aspects of the Maple Leafs’ loss in Game 5 were the poor optics, highlighted by fans starting to leave Scotiabank Arena in the second period. The jersey toss only added to it.