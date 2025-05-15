Maple Leafs' legacy, future could hinge on Game 6 vs. Panthers

“It’s tough to see (that happen),” defenseman Morgan Rielly said Thursday. “They have the right to do what they want to do.

“And for us, you know, we have to improve and play better. I mean, we expect to have a team that is going to go out there and win and compete. And when that doesn’t happen, everyone's upset.”

If anyone has reason to be, it’s coach Craig Berube.

From the moment he replaced Sheldon Keefe on May 17 of last year, there was a vow that this team would be different, from style to attitude to effort. During his many availabilities with the media over the course of the season, Berube continuously stressed two points: the need to play north-south; and the importance of winning puck battles.

After defeating the Ottawa Senators in six games in the first round and winning Games 1 and 2 of this series, Toronto has shown less and less of those qualities with each passing game, culminating in the ugly Game 5 loss. The perplexing dilemma here: why have the players stopped practicing what their coach has been preaching, especially when they proved earlier in the series that those tactics work?

“It’s obviously disappointing for everybody, players included,” Berube said Thursday. “They want to do well. They want to do the right thing. But sometimes when you go into a game, and it’s a big game, and we’re at home, we overthink things.

“You’ve got to trust your structure and your system. That takes care about the thinking. Then, just play. Take the thinking out. Go play. Be aggressive. You can’t not be aggressive. And you have to get numbers in there.”

He then paused to formulate a proclamation.

“We’ll be better in Game 6,” he said.

They’ll have to be.

Otherwise, changes could be coming fast and furious.

Berube and Brad Treliving, who is in his second season as Toronto GM, appear to be safe. The Maple Leafs (52-26-4) finished first in the Atlantic Division with 108 points in Berube’s first season behind the bench. Treliving solidified the team’s blue line with the free-agent signing of Oliver Ekman-Larsson last offseason, trading for Chris Tanev at last year’s NHL draft and trading for Brandon Carlo at this year’s NHL Trade Deadline.

But what of team president Brendan Shanahan? Since being hired for the position on April 11, 2014, the Maple Leafs have just two postseason series wins despite the presence of high-end talent like Matthews, Marner, Tavares and Nylander.

And what about players like Marner and Tavares, each of whom will be eligible to become unrestricted free agents on July 1. Will they be back, especially Marner, who could get at least $13 million annually in his next contract if he hits the open market.

All season long, there was a vibe that this team was different. And when the Maple Leafs got past the first round, there was growing belief that, yes, maybe it was.

The real litmus test, however, would come against the Panthers.

And in the latter part of this matchup, especially in the past two games, when they've been outscored 8-1, it’s looked eerily the same for a franchise that has not advanced past the second round in 23 years.