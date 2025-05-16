Hellebuyck, Jets blank Stars in Game 5 of West 2nd Round to stay alive

Goalie makes 22 saves, Ehlers scores twice in 3rd for Winnipeg

Stars at Jets | Recap | Round 2, Game 5

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves, and Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice in the third period for the Winnipeg Jets, who avoided elimination with a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.

Hellebuyck made 13 saves in the third period for his second shutout of the playoffs.

The Stars lead the best-of-7 series 3-2. Game 6 will be at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist, and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Jets, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central Division. Kyle Connor and Neal Pionk each had two assists.

Jake Oettinger made 31 saves for the Stars, who are the No. 2 seed from the Central.

Scheifele gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 6:17 of the second period when his centering pass to the slot redirected off two Dallas players -- first the stick of forward Wyatt Johnston before going in off the skate of defenseman Thomas Harley.

With the Jets on a 5-on-3 power play, Ehlers made it 2-0 at 2:20 of the third period when he curled a shot around Oettinger from in close and scored off the inside of the far post.

Namestnikov pushed it to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 12:07 of the third, tucking the puck under the crossbar with a wrist shot from the slot.

Ehlers scored his second goal of the period into an empty net at 19:15 for the 4-0 final.

Latest News

Hurricanes rely on poise, experience in Game 5 victory

Start times set for Stanley Cup Playoff games May 17, 18

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round schedule

Capitals' memorable season ends earlier than expected

Svechnikov scores late in 3rd period, Hurricanes edge Capitals in Game 5 to reach Eastern Final

Hurricanes to play Maple Leafs or Panthers in Eastern Conference Final

Nikishin makes NHL debut for Hurricanes in Game 5 of Eastern 2nd Round

Hiller to return as coach of Kings

Foote focusing on increased offense as Canucks coach

Charles Barkley has priceless reaction to Oilers overtime win in Game 5

EDGE stats behind Andersen’s postseason success for Hurricanes

Kapanen makes most of opportunity with OT goal to send Oilers to Western Conference Final

Gagner ends playing career, named Senators director of player development

Stars at Jets, Western Conference 2nd Round Game 5 preview

Maple Leafs' legacy, future could hinge on Game 6 vs. Panthers

Golden Knights eliminated from playoffs due to lack of offense from top scorers

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Hurricanes at Capitals, Eastern Conference 2nd Round Game 5 preview