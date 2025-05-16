Hellebuyck, Jets blank Stars in Game 5 of West 2nd Round to stay alive

Hellebuyck made 13 saves in the third period for his second shutout of the playoffs.

The Stars lead the best-of-7 series 3-2. Game 6 will be at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist, and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Jets, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central Division. Kyle Connor and Neal Pionk each had two assists.

Jake Oettinger made 31 saves for the Stars, who are the No. 2 seed from the Central.

Scheifele gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 6:17 of the second period when his centering pass to the slot redirected off two Dallas players -- first the stick of forward Wyatt Johnston before going in off the skate of defenseman Thomas Harley.

With the Jets on a 5-on-3 power play, Ehlers made it 2-0 at 2:20 of the third period when he curled a shot around Oettinger from in close and scored off the inside of the far post.

Namestnikov pushed it to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 12:07 of the third, tucking the puck under the crossbar with a wrist shot from the slot.

Ehlers scored his second goal of the period into an empty net at 19:15 for the 4-0 final.