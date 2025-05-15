Kapanen makes most of opportunity with OT goal to send Oilers to Western Conference Final

LAS VEGAS -- When Connor McDavid was holding court with the media after the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, coach Kris Knoblauch walked over to forward Kasperi Kapanen on the other side of the locker room and thanked him.
Kapanen scored at 7:19 of OT and made Knoblauch look brilliant for inserting him in the lineup after he was a healthy scratch for the first nine games of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The goal closed out the best-of-7 series and sent Edmonton to the Western Conference Final for the third time in four seasons.
The Oilers will play either the Dallas Stars or Winnipeg Jets. The Stars can advance with a win in Game 5 at Canada Life Centre on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).
"There are so many good players on this team that I understood when [Knoblauch] told me I wasn't going to start playing against (the Los Angeles Kings in the first round)," Kapanen said following the win. "The team was playing really well, so we weren't changing our lineup, which was understandable and that's the main goal. That's the most important thing, is the team winning and now we're advancing."