Foote focusing on increased offense as Canucks coach

VANCOUVER -- Adam Foote believes his familiarity with the Vancouver Canucks will ease the transition into his first NHL head coaching job.

Foote was named coach of the Canucks on Wednesday, promoted after being an assistant for parts of three seasons under Rick Tocchet, who stepped down as coach on April 29.

The 53-year-old already has the confidence of his captain and top defenseman Quinn Hughes, who during a post-game interview on TNT last season said that Foote "was the best coach I've ever had."

"I had two and-a-half years to develop good relationships with the players, the staff, I'm very familiar with how people like to be treated, how they tick, what makes them go, what doesn't," Foote said on Thursday. "I think that's a huge advantage for sure, the relationships I've had and developed in that time."

Foote, whose only previous head coaching experience was with Kelowna of the Western Hockey League (2018-20), worked primarily with the defensemen since joining the Canucks as part of Tocchet's staff on Jan. 22, 2023. So, it's natural his strongest relationships are with the defensemen, especially after Foote played the position for 19 NHL seasons, winning the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996 and 2001, and winning a gold medal with Canada at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and the 2004 World Cup of Hockey.

"We have a great relationship, but I would say I got closer to some 'D' obviously being the 'D' coach, more conversations," Foote said of Hughes.

Hughes is key to the future in Vancouver after becoming the first player in team history to win the Norris Trophy voted as the NHL's top defenseman last season and being named a finalist for the award again this season. He is under contract for two more seasons before potentially becoming an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 season, and Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said last month that Hughes has said before he wants to play with younger brothers Jack, a forward, and Luke, a defenseman, who both play for the New Jersey Devils.

Neither Foote nor general manager Patrik Allvin reached out to Hughes during the hiring process.

"I know Jim (Rutherford) informed [Hughes] when Rick (Tocchet) was leaving, but it's not about one player, it's about the team here, and we want to build and continue to grow as a team, and Quinn is a big part of it," Allvin said. "So, obviously, the trust and the relationship Adam has with Quinn, it's important for us to get off to a good start and continue to build. But again, Quinn was not involved in this process."

Foote had talked to Hughes by Thursday.

"I just had a great talk with him this morning, and we had some laughs and we're excited to move forward with this," Foote said.