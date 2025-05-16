Capitals' memorable season ends earlier than expected

WASHINGTON – The end came suddenly and painfully for the Washington Capitals in the final two minutes of a third period in which they had done everything they could to extend their season but, like for most of the series against the Carolina Hurricanes, could not find the goal they needed.
So, the memory of Andrei Svechnikov’s winning goal with 1:59 remaining was fresh in the Capitals’ minds when their locker room opened following their 3-1 season-ending loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Capital One Arena on Thursday.
“I think that’s why it’s a little hard to take,” Capitals goalie Logan Thompson said softly. “Because I thought we were playing such a good period and for that to happen and for it to end that way, it’s crappy for sure.”
Thompson took the blame, saying he lost sight of Svechnikov’s shot from below the right face-off circle that somehow found its way through him to break a 1-1 tie.
“It’s my job to find the lane and get my eyes on it and he sifted it through,” Thompson said. “It was a terrible goal to give up to end a season and I’ve got to wear that.”
But the Capitals knew it was more than one goal that cost them the series and ended their pursuit of the Stanley Cup well short of their expectations, if not those of almost everyone outside their locker room. In a season filled with so much magic, from Alex Ovechkin completing his historic chase of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal record to a surprising first-place finish in the Eastern Conference with 111 points (51-22-9) and a host of players setting NHL career highs, they could find none against the Hurricanes.
Washington scored only seven goals in the series, including four at 5-on-5, with a total of 96 shots on goal in the five games, including 19 Thursday, for an average of 19.2. The Capitals managed only nine shots in the first two periods Thursday before finally pressuring the Hurricanes and goalie Frederik Andersen with 10 in the third.
They could not break through for a second goal, though, to go with Anthony Beauvillier’s unassisted tally that tied the score 1-1 at 13:41 of the first.
“Obviously, we have our chances,” Ovechkin said. “Maybe we don’t execute, maybe luck was not on our side because I don’t think we played bad hockey. I think we have lots of great chances to get the lead, but it’s tough.”