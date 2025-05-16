Capitals' memorable season ends earlier than expected

WASHINGTON – The end came suddenly and painfully for the Washington Capitals in the final two minutes of a third period in which they had done everything they could to extend their season but, like for most of the series against the Carolina Hurricanes, could not find the goal they needed.

So, the memory of Andrei Svechnikov’s winning goal with 1:59 remaining was fresh in the Capitals’ minds when their locker room opened following their 3-1 season-ending loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

“I think that’s why it’s a little hard to take,” Capitals goalie Logan Thompson said softly. “Because I thought we were playing such a good period and for that to happen and for it to end that way, it’s crappy for sure.”

Thompson took the blame, saying he lost sight of Svechnikov’s shot from below the right face-off circle that somehow found its way through him to break a 1-1 tie.

“It’s my job to find the lane and get my eyes on it and he sifted it through,” Thompson said. “It was a terrible goal to give up to end a season and I’ve got to wear that.”

But the Capitals knew it was more than one goal that cost them the series and ended their pursuit of the Stanley Cup well short of their expectations, if not those of almost everyone outside their locker room. In a season filled with so much magic, from Alex Ovechkin completing his historic chase of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal record to a surprising first-place finish in the Eastern Conference with 111 points (51-22-9) and a host of players setting NHL career highs, they could find none against the Hurricanes.

Washington scored only seven goals in the series, including four at 5-on-5, with a total of 96 shots on goal in the five games, including 19 Thursday, for an average of 19.2. The Capitals managed only nine shots in the first two periods Thursday before finally pressuring the Hurricanes and goalie Frederik Andersen with 10 in the third.

They could not break through for a second goal, though, to go with Anthony Beauvillier’s unassisted tally that tied the score 1-1 at 13:41 of the first.

“Obviously, we have our chances,” Ovechkin said. “Maybe we don’t execute, maybe luck was not on our side because I don’t think we played bad hockey. I think we have lots of great chances to get the lead, but it’s tough.”

Ovechkin was among several Capitals players who struggled to produce in the series. His lone goal and point was a 5-on-3 power-play goal in the third period of a 5-2 loss in Game 4.

The 39-year-old left wing remarkably defied his age again in the regular season by tying for third in the NHL with 44 goals, including his League record-breaking 895th on April 6. He also had a strong first round against the Montreal Canadiens with a team-leading four goals in the five games, including the first playoff overtime winner of his career in Game 1.

“People are going to look at this team and go, 'How did this team do so well? How did this team win the East?’” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “He's a big part of that as our captain, everything that he did this year. … He was fantastic this year. I thought he had a great playoffs. He answered. He did what he came back this year to prove and show and he did it in the playoffs as well.”

Like when the New York Rangers held Ovechkin without a point in sweeping the Capitals in the first round last season, though, this series provided another reminder that he is not the physical force or skater of his 20s or even his early-to-mid 30s. The Capitals had a much stronger supporting cast around him this season, but they fell short as a group against the Hurricanes, who proved to be the deeper team.

Carolina had 11 different goal-scorers in the series. Washington had six. After leading the Capitals with nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the first round, center Dylan Strome had just two (both assists) against Carolina. Right wing Tom Wilson, like Ovechkin, had five points (two goals, three assists) in the first round but just two (one goal, one assist) against the Hurricanes, both in the Capitals’ 3-1 victory in Game 2. Connor McMichael also had five points (three goals, two assists) in the first round but one (a goal in Game 2) against the Hurricanes.

Beauviillier’s goal in Game 5 was his only point in the series after he had five (one goal, four assists) against Montreal.

“When you don't get the quality chances, sometimes you get the chance in the third or you get a chance late and you haven't had a good chance in a couple games, sometimes you tighten up,” Strome said. “And we just couldn't find that last goal.”

Ovechkin said it was “too soon” to reflect on all he and the Capitals accomplished this season, but through the disappointment of their season ending, there was some appreciation among the group for the bigger picture that might come more into focus in the coming days.

“It’s awful because you did feel this team was capable of doing something special and potentially going to the Cup finals and making some noise,” Carbery said. “We knew we had our work out for us. We knew it wasn’t going to be smooth sailing through this, but we believed. … And I’ll just speak for myself, this is one of the greatest seasons that I’ve ever been a part of as a coach or a player and I’ll never forget this group. I told those guys I love them.

“Every single one of them, what we went through as a group this year and what they accomplished and ‘O’s’ record and everything that went into this season, I will never forget this group. Really, really memorable year.”

