Stars ready for ‘good chance to respond at home’ following Game 5 loss

WINNIPEG -- The Dallas Stars came into Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round with confidence.

They had won the past two at home to take a 3-1 series lead against the Winnipeg Jets. They were getting scoring from someone other than Mikko Rantanen. It was all looking up.

The confidence was still there after Game 5, but the offense wasn’t there during it. So, the Stars head home and hope the production will be there again for them.

“They’re good at home. We won one earlier, we had a chance there tonight,” Stars forward Tyler Seguin said after their 4-0 loss to the Jets at Canada Life Centre on Thursday. “We were right in it despite the shots, and however it may have felt to the eye, we felt we were right in it. [Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger] was playing great. Just didn’t get that equalizer.”

Sure, the Jets were on the brink of elimination and brought the right amount of urgency. So even though they still lead the best-of-7 series 3-2, will the Stars have the necessary urgency in Game 6 against the Jets at American Airlines Center on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC)?

“For sure,” Seguin said. “It’s a long flight (to Winnipeg), so definitely.”

That urgency will have to show itself in goals, which have been absent lately in Winnipeg. The Stars have now been shut out the past seven periods at Canada Life Centre. The last goal they scored here came from Rantanen, whose third goal at 16:38 of the second period of Game 1 helped the Stars to a 3-2 win.

Asked if the Stars felt a big difference in the Jets at home compared to on the road, where Winnipeg hasn’t won a playoff game since 2023, Stars forward Matt Duchene said, “Not necessarily.”

“They’re a great team everywhere. When they get out to a lead, they’re really good at protecting it,” he said.

“We hit a goal post there at 1-0 (defenseman Miro Heiskanen). Seems like that keeps happening every time we’re at a key moment. We had some good looks it just didn’t go in. We could have won that game for sure. It was pretty evenly matched. They just get a lucky one to start things off and they capitalized on their [power play] chances and we didn’t.”