Charles Barkley’s 2025 Stanley Cup prediction is still looking good.

The NBA Hall of Fame forward had a memorable reaction to the Edmonton Oilers winning 1-0 in overtime during Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

NBA on TNT cameras caught Barkley cheering after forward Kasperi Kapanen scored in overtime to win the series for the Oilers.

“Edmonton won! Wooo!” Barkley yelled while sitting on set. “We scored in overtime.”