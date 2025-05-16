Svechnikov scores late in 3rd period, Hurricanes edge Capitals in Game 5 to reach Eastern Final

Svechnikov took a return pass from Sean Walker on the rush and scored with a tough-angle shot from the bottom of the right circle.

“I knew it's a rush opportunity for us and I knew 'Walksy' was up top,” Svechnikov said. “I tried to pass it to him and he kind of give it to me back. I probably didn't expect it, but it was right on my stick and at that point I only had a shot.”

Capitals goalie Logan Thompson said he lost sight of the puck for a second.

“There was kind of bodies coming in between, and it’s my job to find the lane and get my eyes on it and he sifted it through,” Thompson said. “It was a terrible goal to give up to end a season and I’ve got to wear that.”

Seth Jarvis scored into an empty net with 27 seconds remaining for the 3-1 final.

Carolina will play either the Toronto Maple Leafs or Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final. Florida leads the best-of-7 series 3-2 with Game 6 Friday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"It's an amazing feeling, obviously,” Walker said. “It's hard to win on the road, especially in the playoffs. The building was really good tonight for them. There was definitely momentum swings here and there. It's pretty special to come and win like that. We'll have a day off and then refocus and get back at it."