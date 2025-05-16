Hurricanes rely on poise, experience in Game 5 victory

WASHINGTON -- The game is tied, it's tight, getting late into the third period, overtime looming, and the Washington Capitals, in their home building and with the crowd revved up, are desperately pushing to keep their season alive.

Some other opponents might have been uncomfortable in that situation in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

The Carolina Hurricanes were steady, flexible but unbreakable, which is exactly what 84 games across seven straight years in the Stanley Cup Playoffs buys you. It's moments like the third period Thursday when confidence in your game and belief in how you play it matter most.

"We've been playing like that for a long time," Carolina captain Jordan Staal said. "We've been in playoffs in those kinds of games for quite some time and the guys trust our game. I think that's the biggest thing. When you start wavering off what we want to do it starts getting squirrelly and things start not looking great. But when you believe in what you're going to do that it's going to work out, I think it just becomes more calm and more consistent that eventually if we continue what we're doing we're going to win the game. And it looks like it did tonight."

Andrei Svechnikov scored at 18:01. Seth Jarvis added an empty-net goal at 19:33. Frederik Andersen stopped all 10 shots he faced in the third, the most work he had in a single period in the entire five-game series. The Hurricanes won 3-1. They're going to the Eastern Conference Final for the second time in three seasons and the third time in seven under coach Rod Brind'Amour.

"Stuck with it," defenseman Sean Walker said. "It might not have been our prettiest game, but everyone just played the way we had to to get a win."