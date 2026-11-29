Thirty-six days after one of the biggest trades in franchise history, the Winnipeg Jets finally faced Connor Hellebuyck, arriving in Newark riding a hot streak with points in 11 of their previous 12 games.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Jets mounted a push but couldn’t complete the comeback, dropping a 2-1 decision and seeing their five-game road winning streak come to an end. Cole Perfetti scored Winnipeg’s lone goal, while former Devil Nico Daws was outstanding in his return to New Jersey, turning aside 28 shots.

"Obviously, two goals going in quick sucks," said Daws. "I would have loved to find a way to stop one of them, but can't look in hindsight. Thought I played well the rest of the game, and unfortunately, we didn't come out on top."

The Jets played without Josh Morrissey, as the star defenceman was a late scratch from the lineup. Winnipeg had been remarkably successful with Morrissey in the lineup, posting a 10-1-2 record in 13 games this season, including his two-assist performance against the Islanders on Friday night.

Head coach Scott Arniel said it's a lower body injury and Morrissey will be evaluated when the team gets back to Winnipeg.

The Devils ended the Jets’ streak of opening the scoring at 11:15 of the first period. On the rush, Nico Hischier spotted Arseny Gritsyuk in the high slot, and Gritsyuk fired a quick wrist shot under the crossbar to give New Jersey a 1-0 lead.

The Devils doubled their advantage just 56 seconds later. Jack Hughes’ shot deflected off Dylan Samberg’s skate and past Connor Hellebuyck at 12:11, putting New Jersey up 2-0.

The Jets got some life in the second period, capitalizing on a Devils turnover. Adam Lowry stepped in front of a Luke Hughes pass and fired on goal. Hellebuyck stopped the initial shot, but Cole Perfetti was there to swipe home the rebound at 8:16 for his 10th goal of the season, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Winnipeg got some life from that goal and were certainly the better team over the final two periods outshooting the Devils 25-18 over that stretch.

"I think they're good in transition. Once we started just sorting the rush and getting pucks, getting on their D, getting to our forecheck, we we start to create some zone time," said Lowry. "I thought, obviously they controlled the first period, and we dig ourselves a hole, but I thought after the first few shifts after the second one, we started getting after it."