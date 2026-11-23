WINNIPEG - Gabriel Vilardi is making the most of his return to the top line alongside Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. Vilardi scored three times for his second career hat trick, leading the Jets to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Utah Mammoth in the first meeting between the Central Division rivals this season.

While Vilardi stole the headlines offensively, Stuart Skinner was every bit as instrumental in securing the two points. With Utah pouring on the pressure and outshooting Winnipeg 25-7 over the final 40 minutes, Skinner stood tall, turning aside shot after shot and refusing to let the Mammoth back into the game. The 28-year-old delivered a spectacular performance, while Morgan Barron scored what proved to be the game-winner and Kyle Connor chipped in two assists to help Winnipeg close out an important win on Monday night.

"Obviously when I play with KC and Scheif there's a familiarity there. At the same time, those two are so good, it doesn't matter who plays with them. You know, they're going to produce," said Vilardi.

"I need to know, like, who I'm playing with and what my role is depending on who I'm with, and I know my role with those two pretty well at this point I feel like.”

The Jets’ transition game was on full display on the opening goal. Josh Morrissey started the play by moving the puck to Kyle Connor, who carried it into the Utah zone before delivering a perfect pass to Gabriel Vilardi. Vilardi slipped behind a Mammoth defender and finished with a backhand for his fourth goal of the season.