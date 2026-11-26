The Winnipeg Jets have been embracing a quality over quantity approach when it comes to generating shots on goal, and the results have been hard to argue with. Winnipeg needed just 15 shots to knock off Utah 4-2 on Monday, and they followed that up Thursday in Boston, scoring four more times on just 18 shots in another 4-2 victory to open their three-game road trip.

Kyle Connor (1G, 2A) and Mark Scheifele (1G, 1A) combined for five points, while Josh Morrissey scored his second of the season. Morgan Barron netted the game-winning goal for the second consecutive game, and Nico Daws stopped 21 shots to earn his fourth straight win as Winnipeg improved to 13-9-4.

"Obviously, that's what the NHL is all about is finding ways to win games, and I think we're doing a good job of that," said Morrissey.

"Obviously, for a while it was the complete opposite way. We were playing well and couldn't get a bounce, couldn't find a way, and so I think just efforts like tonight, especially in this building, this place that's tough to play and against a really good hockey team, it's something we can build on."

The Jets seem to have figured out is how to get on the board first and quickly, as for the third straight game they scored on their first shot, this time it was Kyle Connor getting his 20th goal of the season finishing off a two-on-one with a pass from Scheifele at 1:05. Connor is now the third fastest player in franchise history to get to 20 goals (26 GP) behind Patrik Laine (24 GP in 18-19) and Ilya Kovalchuk (24 GP in 07-08).

“Fun to watch. That was a great play by Schief. Like we’ve talked about often, he’s got a nose for the net," said head coach Scott Arniel.

"He’s underrated around the league, and I’d like to keep it that way so he can sneak up on people. He’s just a fantastic talent who’s fun to watch.”