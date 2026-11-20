There is more to the Winnipeg Jets' latest jersey than meets the eye.

The Hometown Remix design, inspired by the Northern Lights and the natural beauty of Manitoba, features a connection to Indigenous art that helped shape some of its most distinctive elements.

That connection began with a painting hanging in the office of Jets Executive Chairman of the Board Mark Chipman.

Created by Jasyn Bighetty Lucas, a member of the Mathias Colomb Cree Nation in northern Manitoba, commonly known as Pukatawagan, the artwork was gifted to Chipman by Grand Chief Garrison Settee of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO).

It was during an early discussion with the organization's marketing department that the painting became part of the conversation surrounding the jersey's design.

“When I learned that we were going to do a Northern Lights theme and saw the original iteration, I suggested that the painting in my office beautifully reflected both the Northern Lights and the province of Manitoba,” Chipman said.

"They took some cues from it, and I'm thrilled that it ended up being part of the inspiration for the jerseys."

The painting helped influence the addition of a wolf and a bear to the jersey's imagery, bringing another connection to the province's wilderness.