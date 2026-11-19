WINNIPEG – After seeing their six-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday night, the Winnipeg Jets will look to get back in the win column Thursday when they welcome the New York Islanders to Canada Life Centre (7:00 p.m. CDT; TV: TSN3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97).

The Jets turned in a solid effort against the visiting Ottawa Senators but came up on the wrong end of a 2-1 decision. Winnipeg was limited to just 21 shots on goal, and when the Jets managed to work their way through Ottawa's stingy defensive structure, they were turned aside by a sharp Linus Ullmark, who made the key saves to preserve the Senators' victory.

“Ullmark’s a pretty good goalie. The other side of it is when we did get those opportunities we needed to get traffic. I thought we had some real good looks where we did have bodies around there, but he did a real good job of finding it,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“They found the rebounds. It wasn’t like we were getting a ton of second opportunities. But at the end of the day, it’s nice, especially in your own building, to get that first goal and kind of get out and run with it. Obviously, we had to chase it after they got their two.”

Kyle Connor peppered the net in Tuesday’s contest, tallying eight shots on goal. He now leads the NHL with 97 shots on goal this season, Connor’s 17 goals through 22 games mark the most he has scored through the first 22 games of a season in his career. He is also on pace to reach the 20-goal mark faster than ever before, having previously accomplished the feat in 34 games during the 2021-22 season.

The Jets will hold their morning skate at 10:30 AM CDT, return here for more information on the lineup in the early afternoon.

Winnipeg posted a 2-0-0 record against the Islanders last season. The Jets have posted a 4-6-0 record in the last 10 games against New York and a 3-2-0 record in the last five. Winnipeg has won the last three meetings with the Islanders at Canada Life Centre.