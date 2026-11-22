WINNIPEG - Mark Scheifele’s pursuit of Dale Hawerchuk is officially over. With his 380th career goal, Scheifele has surpassed the Jets’ legendary scorer to stand alone atop the franchise’s all-time goal-scoring list. The milestone came in a wild 5-4 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, as Scheifele continued to cement his place in Winnipeg Jets history.

Scheifele became the third active player to lead a franchise in goals, assists and points. The others: Alexander Barkov (FLA) and Alex Ovechkin (WSH). Kyle Connor, Viggo Björck and Adam Lowry had the other goals, Stuart Skinner made 29 saves for the Jets who are now 11-9-4.

“I think it sets in over time. It still doesn’t feel like it’s sunk in yet about the points record," said Scheifele.

"When you play so many games in such a short amount of time, you kind of get lost in the shuffle. But one day it will hit and it will be pretty special.”

The Jets got the start they were looking for just 29 seconds in. Elias Salomonsson’s quick shot was redirected by Adam Lowry past Carter Hart to give Winnipeg an early 1-0 lead. It was only the eighth time the Jets have scored first this season.