NEWARK - The Winnipeg Jets have the chance to sweep a three-game road trip through the Eastern Conference tonight when they take on the New Jersey Devils.

So far on this trip, the Jets (14-9-4) have earned victories over the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders, and will look for the season series sweep over the Devils tonight at Prudential Center.

Overall, Winnipeg is 10-1-1 in their last 12 games, a stretch that includes a 4-2 win over New Jersey back on November 10 at Canada Life Centre. Former Devil Dawson Mercer had two goals in the game for the Jets - including the eventual game-winner - while Nico Daws stopped 19 of 21 shots.

It's also the second night in a row that the Jets will square off with a former teammate. Logan Stanley - drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 2016 National Hockey League Draft and played 261 regular season games in a Jets jersey from 2020-2026 - scored the lone goal for the Islanders in Winnipeg's 3-1 win on Saturday. Tonight, Connor Hellebuyck - Winnipeg's 5th round pick in 2012, acquired by the Devils on October 23 - is expected to start in goal for the Devils. It will be the first time the Jets have faced off with their former goaltender since last month's trade.

For their part, New Jersey (18-8-0) will also be playing their second game in as many days. They earned a 5-3 win over Calgary on Friday afternoon to push them to 11-3-0 on home ice and strengthen their hold on second spot in the Metropolitan Division.

Winnipeg won't hold a full morning skate on Saturday, but head coach Scott Arniel is expected to meet the media at 4:25 pm Eastern Time. That will be the best time to learn if there will be any line-up changes for the Jets in the road trip finale.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm MBT.