In February, when seven-year-old Carter first started feeling sick, his family thought he had a cold. But when his symptoms wouldn’t go away and his face began to swell, they knew something wasn’t right.

After several days, Carter developed strained, rattling breathing. His family took him to the hospital, where tests revealed a mass in his chest that was pressing on his windpipe. Further blood tests led to the diagnosis of T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, an aggressive type of blood cancer. His family was shocked.

Carter was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit and began chemotherapy right away. After two weeks in hospital, he was responding well enough to the treatment to return home, but his cancer journey was far from over.

Since then, Carter has travelled regularly from his home in Ste. Anne to CancerCare Manitoba for chemotherapy treatments, blood transfusions and many more appointments and procedures. Today, his cancer is in remission. He’s continuing to receive treatment and is approaching the next stage of his journey, with maintenance chemotherapy expected to begin later this year.

Last month, Carter turned eight, spending his birthday in the hospital. Although there are many difficult days, his family works hard to make the most of the time he’s feeling well, finding time for the things he loves. He’s also made friends with other boys he’s met during treatment, often playing video games with them in the playroom at CancerCare Manitoba.