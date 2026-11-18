WINNIPEG – Saturday in Chicago was a historic night for Mark Scheifele, as he became the Winnipeg Jets' all-time leader in both assists and points. On Tuesday, he finally got the opportunity to celebrate those accomplishments in front of the home crowd, as Jets fans rose to show their appreciation for one of the greatest players in franchise history. The evening became even more special when rookie forward Viggo Björck added a milestone of his own, scoring his first career NHL goal and giving the Winnipeg faithful another moment to savour.

The Ottawa Senators, however, weren't about to let the celebration turn into a party. Showing why they sit atop the Atlantic Division, the Senators clamped down defensively, limiting the Jets to just 21 shots on goal in a 2-1 victory at Canada Life Centre. And when Winnipeg did manage to break through, Linus Ullmark was there to shut the door, turning aside numerous opportunities from Kyle Connor, including two breakaways, to preserve the Ottawa victory ending the Jets win streak at six.

Stuart Skinner was equally impressive at the other end of the ice, making 25 saves, but saw his personal six-game winning streak against the Sens come to an end. It marked his first loss to the Senators since January 15, 2022, snapping a lengthy run of success against the Atlantic Division club.

After a scoreless first period, the Senators thought they had the game's opening goal early in the second. Dylan Cozens sent a wrist shot toward the net that hit Mario Ferraro and slipped past Skinner. The Jets challenged the play, arguing Fabian Zetterlund had interfered with the goaltender, and the officials agreed. The goal was waved off, keeping the game scoreless.

But the reprieve didn't last long. Gabriel Vilardi was called for high-sticking, and just 20 seconds into Ottawa's second power play of the night, Drake Batherson beat Skinner to give the Senators a 1-0 lead.

Less than a minute later, Tyler Boucher added to the lead, beating Skinner with a quick wrist shot at 4:04 to put Ottawa up 2-0.

The Jets finally solved Ullmark at 9:24, and it was the rookie Björck getting his first NHL goal, Alex Iafallo forced a turnover behind the Sens net, Adam Lowry fed the young Swede and Björck snapped him the goal that made it 2-1.

"He was joking, he hasn't celebrated that hard on a goal in quite a while. The milestone is playing your first NHL game," said Lowry.

"But then, scoring your first NHL goal, that's what we all dream about, when we get the opportunity to play this game, so to see him achieve that dream was great. It's just too bad it didn't come with a win.”

Björck (18 years, 250 days) became the third-youngest Jets player in the past decade (since 2016-17) to score their first NHL goal following Patrik Laine (18 years, 177 days on Oct. 13, 2016) and Ville Heinola (18 years, 220 days on Oct. 8, 2019).