WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets will look to close out their four-game homestand with a win over a division rival as they host the Utah Mammoth for the first time this season (7:30 p.m. CDT; TV: Sportsnet Plus; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97).

The Jets battled the Vegas Golden Knights in a hard-fought game Saturday night, ultimately falling 5-4 in a shootout. Despite the loss, Mark Scheifele made more franchise history, scoring his 380th career goal to surpass Dale Hawerchuk and become the Jets' all-time goal-scoring leader. With that milestone, Scheifele became just the third active NHL player to lead his franchise in goals, assists and points.

“Yeah, that moment from the fans was pretty incredible," said Scheifele.

"It definitely gave me the chills. Pretty special to do it at home. It was a moment I’ll remember forever.”

Saturday night marked the Jets’ fourth straight one-goal game, Winnipeg is now 7-4-4 in one-goal games this season and has played 15 of them.

The Jets will hold their morning skate at 10:30 AM CDT, check back here for the latest news on the lineup.

With the Jets looking for their first win against Utah since the 2024-25 season, they turn to a goalie tandem that has had success against Utah. Stuart Skinner (3-0-0) and Nico Daws (1-0-0) are both undefeated against Utah in their careers. Skinner has posted a .911 save percentage and 2.33 goals against average in three games against Utah while Daws stopped 24 of 25 shots in his lone career start against the Mammoth.