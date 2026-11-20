WINNIPEG - It was an unusual night at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, and likely not the type of game either Scott Arniel or Pete DeBoer had envisioned. The Winnipeg Jets and New York Islanders traded goals throughout the evening, with momentum swinging back and forth and both teams having to battle through some uncharacteristic mistakes. There was plenty of offence to keep the crowd engaged, but for two head coaches who pride themselves on structure and detail, there were probably a few moments they'd like to have back in a wild opening 40 minutes.

After an entertaining back-and-forth first 40 minutes, things tightened up considerably in the third period, with neither team able to find the go-ahead goal. That meant overtime would be needed to decide things, and Josh Morrissey played the hero. At 1:58 of the extra frame, Morrissey beat Semyon Varlamov for his first goal of the season, sending the Jets to a 4-3 victory.

“No, it’s nice to get that first one. Obviously being out with injury, missed a bunch of games and come back, you still just want to see that first one go in," said Morrissey.

"Yeah, I’ve had some good chances the last few games. I don’t care who you are, it’s nice to get that first one of the year.”

Mark Scheifele (3A), Kyle Connor (1G, 1A) and Gabe Vilardi (2A) all recorded multi-point efforts, while Nico Daws made 22 saves as Winnipeg improved to 11-9-3 on the season. It marked the Jets 14th one goal game of the season in their first 23 contests.

“That’s the league, right? Playing those games, you have to be smart about how you play them. You have to recognize that you can’t push the envelope and hope that you’re going to score a goal, you’ve got to just keep playing your game and I thought we did a great job in that third period," said head coach Scott Arniel.

"That was obviously the best period for us. I just really liked the way we finished that off. We did a good job of really playing fast and playing North and kind of creating our offence from that.”

The Islanders opened the scoring just 2:35 into the contest when Anthony Duclair took a pass from Casey Cizikas and beat Nico Daws with a backhand shot.

The Jets wasted little time responding. After some strong work along the boards by captain Adam Lowry, he sent the puck to Dylan Samberg, whose shot was redirected by Morgan Barron past Semyon Varlamov at 3:06. It was Barron's fourth goal of the season and pulled Winnipeg even just 31 seconds after Duclair's opener.