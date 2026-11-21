WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets are back in action tonight when they host the Vegas Golden Knights at Canada Life Centre (7:00 p.m. CDT; TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97).

The Jets are hoping to build off a 4-3 overtime win over the New York Islanders, which was another one-goal game, Winnipeg has been involved in those in 14 of their 23 contests so far this year.

“I thought we played well for the full 60. I didn’t feel there were the momentum swings good or bad that we’ve sort of had lately. We gave up one and then we responded right away,” said Josh Morrissey on Thursday night.

“Throughout the game that was kind of the story. We just kept responding. It was a pretty even game, the shots were minimal for both sides. Just stuck with it. It felt like overall it was a pretty solid game by us and nice to come away with the extra point.”

Morrissey was the overtime hero with his first goal of the season and there is no questioning the impact the team’s number one defenceman has had while in the lineup. Morrissey’s goal marked the 20th game-winning goal of his career, becoming the second defenceman in franchise history to record 20 or more game-winning goals. Morrissey now trails only Dustin Byfuglien (24) for the most game-winning goals by a defenceman. With Morrissey in the lineup this season, the Jets have posted a 7-1-1 record.

“With Josh coming in, he comes in and plays against the other team’s top line, and I know the chemistry with him and KC and Scheif and Gabe is huge. Trying to get them out there, you can see that at five-on-five, I saw it in the overtime obviously,” said Scott Arniel on Thursday.

“Just his ability to read those guys and then again, his feet and his quickness to be able to defend (against) the opposition’s quicker players, it really helps.”

The Jets will hold their morning skate at 10:30 AM CDT, and it is likely that Stuart Skinner will get the call. Skinner was solid in a 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

“It’s a game that I felt good in. It’s kind of an interesting thing being a goalie, because you can feel good kind of in any moment, and you can feel terrible when you’re playing really well, too,” said Skinner.

“I’ve been feeling good even though there’s been a couple pulls. That’s part of the goalie life. It happens. You learn from it, keep moving forward, keep growing. That’s kind of how I look at it.”

Kyle Connor was firing everything he had at the net on Tuesday, finishing with eight shots on goal. He leads the NHL with 99 shots this season, and his 18 goals through 23 games have him on pace to reach 20 faster than ever in his career. His previous quickest was 34 games, back in 2021-22.

“He’s always been driven to be one of the best in the league. He probably doesn’t always get the recognition that others do. But it doesn’t bother him. If you watch him in practice, he does that in practice every day,” said Arniel.

“He’s a guy that if you talk about goal scorers, he doesn’t play on the outside. His goals come from the inside. He darts in there, obviously the chemistry with (Mark Scheifele) and Gabe (Vilardi) helps a lot. He’s got a fantastic release that comes off that stick really quick.”

Winnipeg went 1-1-1 against Vegas last season. The Jets are 2-6-2 in their last 10 meetings with the Golden Knights, including a 2-1-2 record over the last five. However, Winnipeg has picked up at least a point in each of its last three games against Vegas at Canada Life Centre.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 PM CDT.