BOSTON – After all the emotion involved in Monday’s win over Utah, forward Morgan Barron was quick to reset and focus on the next goal the Winnipeg Jets have.

“We obviously took a lot of points here at home and now we've got to go back out on the road and do it,” said Barron of the home stand that saw the Jets earn five of a possible eight points. “We know where we are and kind of the position we put ourselves in with that skid, so every game is going to be important and we've got to string a few together on the road. “

So that becomes the mission for the Jets (12-9-4), who open a three-game home stand tonight against the Boston Bruins.

The Jets have gone 8-1-1 in their past 10 games after a nine-game winless skid. The challenge is they play in a division where accumulating points at a normal rate only helps you keep pace.

The Central Division is as crammed as ever, and the Jets are right in the thick of it. Heading into action on Wednesday, five teams (Colorado, Nashville, St. Louis, Winnipeg, and Utah) are all within two points of each other.

There is a long way to go in the regular season – Winnipeg still has 59 games to play – but every night feels crucial, especially a night like Monday against a divisional opponent that is right in the thick of that Western Conference playoff chase.

Even better for Winnipeg? They earned a clean two points that night and Utah, who went into the game one point ahead of the Jets, got nothing.

“That was a heavy game. Big divisional game, big Central division game, and a monster two points before we head out on the road,” said head coach Scott Arniel. “I really like the way we stuck together and kind of went toe to toe with the hits. That’s big for our group.”

Winnipeg used Tuesday as a travel day, so morning skate will be the best indication of what line-up Arniel and his coaching staff want to go with. Stay tuned for updates as they come available.

Tonight’s clash with the Bruins wraps up the two-game season series between the two clubs. They first met back on October 2 at Canada Life Centre, in what was the first game of the Jets season (and second for the Bruins).

Winnipeg held a 3-2 lead going into the third before Boston’s Elias Lindholm tied the game with 1:38 left in regulation. JJ Peterka, acquired by the Bruins from Utah in the off-season, notched the game-winner in overtime.

Speaking of Lindholm, he’s coming off a four-goal performance in Boston’s 7-5 win over Washington at TD Garden on November 21. He’s now tied with captain David Pastrnak for the team-lead in that category, and his efforts helped improve the Bruins record to 15-7-1 this season.

In a bit of a scheduling quirk, Boston is enjoying a lot of home cooking these days. Over a stretch of 14 games between October 30 and December 5, the Bruins will play on home ice 12 times. In fact, they’ve already played their two road games in that span, beating Pittsburgh on November 5 and Detroit on November 18.

Overall, the Bruins are 9-4-0 at home and are never an easy opponent. They know all about a tight divisional race as well, as they sit fourth in the Atlantic Division where all but two teams are at or above NHL 0.500.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm CT.