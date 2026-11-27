ELMONT – The Winnipeg Jets are hoping to be selfish guests during the American Thanksgiving weekend, and go back for seconds of what they served up Wednesday night in Boston when they take on the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena.

The Jets (13-9-4) earned their second victory in a row, and ninth in their last 11, when they doubled up the Bruins 4-2 to open a three-game road trip at TD Garden. Tonight, they’ll be looking to grab another two points to keep the good vibes rolling.

Those vibes have been plentiful of late, with Winnipeg 9-1-1 in their last 11 – including an overtime win over the Islanders back on November 19 at Canada Life Centre.

“I think we’ve done a really good job of defending first,” said head coach Scott Arniel. “It’s not just in our end. It’s 200 feet of defending. Whether that’s our forecheck, our neutral zone play, tracking back, D gap, when you do that you kind of get over top of people and you make it hard on the opposition and hopefully you frustrate them.”

Winnipeg certainly did that in the third period against Boston, holding the Bruins – who came into the game inside the National Hockey League’s top 10 in goals – to zero high-danger chances in the third period (per Natural Stat Trick).

The other benefit for Winnipeg in that win, as well as Monday’s victory over Utah, is that the Jets were able to spend the majority of the game with the lead. Of course, the Jets have shown their ability to come back in games this season – whether those comebacks are historical in nature like in Montreal, or just by bouncing back from multiple one-goal deficits like in the first meeting with the Islanders – but having the ability to hold leads is also valuable experience as the season goes on.

“I think we're finding different ways to win hockey games,” said Josh Morrissey. “That's what the NHL is all about is finding ways to win games, and I think we're doing a good job of that.”

Whether it’s Kyle Connor reaching the 20-goal mark at the third fastest pace in franchise history (26 games), Mark Scheifele passing Dale Hawerchuk on the franchise list in points and goals, Morgan Barron racking up 11 points in his last 13 games, or Winnipeg’s back-end contributing offensively, every line or defensive pair has had a role.

That includes the goaltending, which has seen Stuart Skinner and Nico Daws stop 34 of 36 and 21 of 23 in the last two games.

“That’s also a big part of this record is that they’re giving us a chance very night,” said Arniel. “When you have that, guys feel confident in front of them. As long as we can clear the traffic and clear the rebounds, those guys, when we need them they step up large.”

After taking the day off on Thursday, the Jets will hold a morning skate on Friday, so stay tuned for any line-up information as it comes available.

As for the Islanders (12-7-5), they’re coming off a late-game comeback of their own against St. Louis. Victor Eklund, who played with Jets forward Viggo Bjorck at the 2026 World Junior Hockey Championship and in the Swedish Hockey League, tied the game with three seconds left in regulation. That set the stage for Bo Horvat’s shootout winner, which improved the Islanders’ record in the last seven games to 5-1-1.

Former Jet Logan Stanley has also returned to the Islanders line-up after missing the first match-up of this two-game season series with Winnipeg due to injury. Stanley, who signed with the Islanders in late September, has five assists in 22 games with the Islanders this season and is averaging 20:52 of ice time per game.

The 22-year-old also played in his 300th NHL game in New York’s win over the Blues and had two shots on goal.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm in Manitoba.