In August 2024, nine-year-old Aliya’s life changed in an instant when she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, an aggressive form of blood cancer.

Just weeks earlier, she had been doing all the things a typical nine-year-old would do: playing sports, swimming and dancing. But when her energy began to fade and she started experiencing unexplained pain in her arms, her parents knew something wasn’t right.

A blood test revealed signs of leukemia. Within 12 hours of her diagnosis, Aliya was admitted to hospital, underwent a bone marrow biopsy and began chemotherapy.

“Everything happened so quickly,” recalls her parents. “That day was Aravind’s birthday. It’s a day we’ll never forget.”

The months that followed brought more challenges than any family should have to face. Chemotherapy weakened Aliya’s immune system, and a serious infection left her fighting for her life in the intensive care unit. Her kidneys were failing, her blood pressure had dropped dangerously low, and she needed a ventilator to help her breathe. After several frightening days and multiple surgeries, Aliya began to recover.

Through it all, her determination never wavered.

Once strong enough, she resumed her cancer treatments. She eventually completed chemotherapy and received immunotherapy, an innovative treatment made possible through advances in cancer research and clinical trials. By helping the immune system recognize and destroy cancer cells, immunotherapy can improve outcomes for children with leukemia.

Today, Aliya is back at school in Grade 6 and enjoying time with friends. She continues maintenance chemotherapy to help keep her cancer in remission and has another surgery ahead of her.