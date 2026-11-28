Few players have been hotter this month than Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi—and Friday night was another showcase of the Jets’ dynamic top line. The trio combined for six points as Winnipeg powered past the New York Islanders 3-1, continuing a November run that has been nothing short of impressive.

Stuart Skinner was rock-solid once again, making 26 saves to backstop the Jets and help push their November record to 10-2-1. Winnipeg has now won four of its last five, and with its top guns firing, the Jets are back in the second wild card spot in the west.

"It's not going to be a 60-minute game every single night," said Connor.

"I think just staying with it, whether we score one to start or we're down one or two, it’s how we respond, and within the game, the adjustments and just I think we're getting great depth from everybody, and depends on any given night, everybody's pulling their weight."

For the fourth consecutive game, the Jets opened the scoring. Connor picked up a Josh Morrissey shot off the end boards and wrapped it around to beat Semyon Varlamov for his team-leading 21st goal of the season with 2:56 remaining in the opening period. Dylan Samberg earned the secondary assist, extending his assist streak to five games.