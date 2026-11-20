WINNIPEG – We all know goaltenders are a different breed. It takes a unique personality to play a position where every mistake is magnified and the pressure to deliver is constant.

But just how much that pressure can take a toll on an NHL goaltender was brought into focus in a recent article by Dan Robson of The Athletic. Robson looks at the growing mental health crisis among professional goaltenders, the unique challenges that come with playing the position and why there are reasons to believe hockey is finally beginning to address the issue.

One of the goaltenders involved in the feature is Jack Campbell, a former teammate of Jets goaltender Stuart Skinner in Edmonton.

“I certainly know about that situation. Him and I have talked about it. I've talked to a lot of people about it. It's pretty wild, our position. Not just for us. I would say the same thing about forwards, D, anybody that plays professional sports, especially this day and age,” said Skinner after the Jets optional skate today.

“There's sports betting, there's a lot of people that have a lot of opinions, there's a lot of different things, a lot of distractions out there when you're under the light. And that can be really hard for people. It's hard to go through hard times when you feel alone and you feel like everybody's looking down on you and they want to burn you on fire. It's not a great feeling. So, I definitely feel for all those people.”

But Skinner was quick to point out there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

“At the same time, it’s beautiful stories, too, about Jack, how he was able to come out of there, be a stronger man and how he was able to fight through that adversity and come out of it. So, with all those things, and that's another perspective, too. It's a beautiful thing that we get to go through these tough times, mentally, as well. Because it really brings out the best character in you. Some of the worst times in my career I would never ask for anything different.”

Nico Daws believes these are important conversations to have, particularly given how quickly a goaltender's career and responsibilities can change. He reflected on his own development, explaining that he spent much of his early career in the OHL as a backup, rarely feeling the pressure that would eventually come with becoming an NHL goaltender.

“I went into my third year and became a starting goalie, and all of a sudden, I was at World Juniors, and all of a sudden, I was ranked to get drafted, and I was a shell of myself. Like it’s hard, man. Like the goal, the game of being a goalie, it's so mental, and yeah, I mean I think I've grown a lot,” said Daws.

“Confidence in yourself helps a lot, and just being open to talking, not bottling it up, because you need to get them out. You can't just hold on to them. The game's too unforgiving. But yeah, it's important. Every goalie has their things that they deal with, and it's not always easy, but it's when you learn to figure it out, it opens up a lot of doors.”