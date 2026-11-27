At just seven years old, Maggie was facing a diagnosis that no child or family ever expects; brain cancer.

It started in late November 2025, when she became sick with what seemed like the flu. Although she appeared to recover, some of her symptoms continued and gradually worsened and her parents became very concerned.

Then, in January, a trip to the hospital and subsequent tests revealed a tumour in her brain. It was the size of an apple and pressing on her brain, causing her symptoms.

Maggie was admitted to hospital right away and underwent major surgery a few days later. Thankfully, surgeons were able to remove the entire tumour. But her recovery was difficult. After spending time in intensive care, she needed several weeks in hospital, including physiotherapy to help her regain her strength and learn to stand and walk again.

A biopsy identified the specific type of medulloblastoma she had. Her family was relieved to learn it was a type not known to spread once treated. Still, more treatment lay ahead.

In February, she began seven weeks of radiation, requiring 30 sessions to her head and spine. Each treatment involved sedation, and the experience was especially difficult for her and her family. After a short break in April to recover and celebrate her eighth birthday, she began chemotherapy in May.

Over four cycles, she spent days at a time in hospital, returning regularly for treatment and managing fevers and the effects of a weakened immune system. Her mom stayed by her side day and night, while the family did its best to keep life going for her two younger siblings.