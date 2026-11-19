For more than four decades, Dale Hawerchuk stood as the gold standard for offensive excellence in Winnipeg Jets history. But on Saturday night, Mark Scheifele began a new chapter in franchise history, surpassing Hawerchuk's 929 points to become the all-time leading scorer in Jets history. It's a milestone that speaks not only to Scheifele's remarkable consistency and longevity, but to the legacy he has built and the special place he now holds in the history of hockey in Winnipeg.

For the Hawerchuk family, the moment will carry a special significance. Eric Hawerchuk joined Check In today to share what it means to see Scheifele surpass his father's longstanding franchise record, and why there is genuine excitement within the family as another chapter in Jets history is written.

“Yeah, it's almost like you couldn't script it. A guy who Dale coached in Barrie and then first pick for the Jets. I mean, we've said it over and over, but it's actually surreal when you really think about it,” said Hawerchuk.

“If you if you wrote the script and Hollywood didn't believe it. That (Dale) coaches him, goes to the same team, breaks all his records. Awesome! It's been really cool to watch.”