WINNIPEG – Through 21 games of their 84-game schedule, the Winnipeg Jets have officially reached the quarter pole of the 2026-27 season. And considering everything this team has already experienced, it feels like they've packed the equivalent of half a season into those first 21 games.

As they prepare to open a four-game homestand tonight against the Ottawa Senators, the Jets have won six straight with two four-goal comeback victories on either end of the streak. Josh Morrissey believes the team has done a great job blocking the outside noise.

“We've done a really good job with that. So, we’ve found ways to win. The Montreal game is different I think because we were playing such a good game. The last game first 30 minutes, didn't love our game but again, it's just something we can draw on that we're resilient and we're never out of it,” said Morrissey.

“That's a quality that it's kind of hard to acquire and something that I think we've shown to ourselves that we can be resilient.”

With a four-point outing in Chicago on Saturday, Mark Scheifele cemented his place in the Jets franchise record books, passing Dale Hawerchuk for the most career points in franchise history (933) before passing Thomas Steen for the franchise assist record later in the game. Scheifele needs one more goal to pass Hawerchuk for the franchise goals record with his 380th career goal.

Morrissey got the primary assist on Scheifele’s goal that pushed him past Hawerchuk in the second period in Chicago.

“It's just cool to think that coming in here as an 18-year-old, Scheif was kind of the leader of the young guys and we've grown up together. Obviously, KC, him and I came into the team at the same time,” said Morrissey.

“Just growing up alongside those guys, they’re two of my best friends and just incredible players. I'm lucky I get to play with those guys every day, special to be a part of that goal.”

As they start the second quarter of the season, they get two more Eastern Conference opponents in the Senators and Islanders.

“We’ve got two more Eastern teams (on this homestand) and another Eastern road trip here. But the one sort of bright side looking at it is we are sort of done with the heavy hitters in the East,” said Scott Arniel.

“We’ll be done with Boston and Jersey at the end of the month, we’re missing the Islanders, you throw Tampa, Florida, Carolina, Montreal in there. Really running into those teams early on, that means we’ll have a lot of games against the West.”

The Jets will hold their morning skate at 10:30 AM, check back here for the latest news on the roster early this afternoon.