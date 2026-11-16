Scheifele named NHL’s First Star of the Week

WINNIPEG, Nov. 16, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that forward Mark Scheifele has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the period ending Nov. 15.

Scheifele, 33, began the week with an assist in Winnipeg’s 4-2 win over New Jersey on Tuesday. The Kitchener, Ont. native scored two goals, including the game winner, and added an assist on Thursday in Winnipeg’s 8-3 win over the Dallas Stars. On Saturday, Scheifele factored on all four regulation goals (1G, 3A) as he set new franchise records for points (930) and assists (554), while also tallying in the shootout as the Jets came from 4-0 down to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 in the shootout. It was Winnipeg’s second four-goal comeback win in November (also Nov. 3 at Montreal). Scheifele’s five assists and eight points (3G, 5A) were the most in the NHL this week as he helped the Jets to a perfect 3-0-0 week. He is currently riding a six-game point streak, all wins by Winnipeg, and he has 14 points (5G, 9A) during this stretch.

Scheifele, Winnipeg’s first-round pick (seventh overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft, leads the Jets in assists (19) and is tied with Kyle Connor for the team lead in points (26) this season. Scheifele’s 19 assists and 26 points are both top 20 marks in the NHL. He is on pace to set new single-season career-highs for points and assists. Scheifele is now the Jets all-time leader in games played (982), points (933), and assists (554), while he is now tied with his mentor and former OHL head coach, Dale Hawerchuk, for the franchise high in goals (379).

This is the first time this season and the 10th time in his career that Scheifele has been selected in the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week. Scheifele is the first Jets weekly selection in 2026-27.

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