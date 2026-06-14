Stanley Cup Final Quotebook: June 13

From T-Mobile Arena...

Rod Brind'Amour on how his team has been so comfortable in potential close-out games this postseason...

"Well, we've been around a long time. I feel like even though we have some really young guys that are really providing a lot of energy to the group, the guys that just came in here (Aho, Martinook, Slavin, Staal) have been through this, and it's maybe not this stage at this final moment, but they've been through a lot together. I just think there's a real good focus with those guys, especially. Everyone else is looking to them; you know, how are they going to react in this moment? That's where it helps to have those guys."

Jordan Staal echoing his coach's thoughts...

"I think it's just the eight years we've been doing this with Roddy, it's the game we've built, and it doesn't ever change. It's just the same thing over and over and over again. It doesn't matter what the score is; up, down, left, or right, we're just going to show up, and we're going to work and do the things that we do, and it's going to get us the best chance to win. I think we've done that consistently in this playoffs a lot better than in the past, and executed it better. We're going to try to execute that again tomorrow and give ourselves a good chance."

Sebastian Aho on the team's recent power-play success...

"I don't know if, like, the game plan or any of that kind of (stuff) changed, I think obviously you try to find the edge on video and stuff like that, but I've always said it comes down to executing the passes, executing the shots. Obviously, you see the puck go in a little bit, you may be a little bit more confident to make a play there, and I think we made (plays). And I feel like we've worked hard for each other, give good outs out there, and yeah, just the simple stuff."

Jaccob Slavin on what's allowed the Canes to get to their game...

"I think really just (having) the mindset of making simpler plays. Even in our first period last game, I felt like we kind of got away from it, but thankfully got back on it quick. But it's just the mindset of making the simple plays and really just establishing our forecheck. I mean, that's what we're known for, that's what we do great, and then when we have that heavy puck pressure, it just sets up the rest of our game really well."

Jordan Martinook on navigating any potential distractions associated with having family in Vegas for Game 6...

"I think our night and day today and tomorrow aren't going to change. It's going to be the exact same kind of routine for us. They watch us at home, and now they're watching us here. I think I can speak for everybody on our team that we want the people closest to us to be supporting us in this time, and that's just part of it. And we're going to be business as usual, and just happy to have them here to support us."

Rod Brind'Amour on his players approaching Game 6 like any other game, and if he plays any role in creating a lighter mood in a high-stakes environment...

"You have to approach it like it is a normal game. You can't get ahead of yourself, because that'll never work. No one knows what will happen tomorrow. I know we're going to have to play our best game, and we know that. And so, however, that has to happen, if it needs to be light, that's great. If it needs to be dead serious, I think we need to do that too. So I just think we understand that. And yeah, there's a ton of distractions, and yeah, you've got to deal with it. One thing that this group has done over the years is, I think, been able to focus on what they have to get done, and that's what I'm expecting tomorrow."