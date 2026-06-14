Stanley Cup Final Quotebook: June 13

Hear from Rod Brind'Amour and a handful of Hurricanes as they get set for Game 6

QB_6-13

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

LAS VEGAS - After practicing at Invisalign Arena to start the day, the Carolina Hurricanes packed up and headed west for Sunday's potentially decisive Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.

Both before and after the trip, Rod Brind'Amour and select players met with the media to discuss where things stand as the team chases its second Stanley Cup.

Here's what the Canes had to say...

From Invisalign Arena...

Jackson Blake on if the team has grown its game as the series has progressed…

“I think for a lot of those games, we had a lot of good stretches and a lot of good chances and stuff like that. I think the last two, especially, we’ve done it for the majority of the game, the way we know we can play. Everyone’s buying in and everything like that. I think as the series gets on, and in any series, you kind of learn what the other team does, and you can kind of adjust your game a little bit to help you be successful in those things in the game. But yeah, I think we’ve grown, just because we’ve gotten to know a little bit of what they do, and I think we can continue that.”

Seth Jarvis on what the team has excelled at in recent games that perhaps they struggled with earlier on...

"Through the first four (games), our second period seemed to really get us. I thought (Game 5) we did a good job at playing a full 60 (minutes). We didn't really take any breaks. Sometimes the long change can really mess with you a little bit, and I thought we did a better job at managing that and stopping them from kind of getting up the ice quicker in those kinds of situations. I thought we did a good job at kind of focusing on the details and just playing our game."

Jordan Martinook on what it's going to take to get the job done in Game 6...

"Our best game. It's going to be us throwing everything we have at them, and them fighting for their lives. It's going to be kind of who can stick with what they want to do longer, and just try to wear them down, try to be on the right side of it."

Jackson Blake on closing three series out at the first opportunity, and if this will be the most difficult…

“I would think so, yeah. I mean, (Vegas is) an unbelievable team over there, a lot of great players, high skill. This is going to be the hardest one, in my opinion, just because it means so much more. This is what you dream of, this is what you play for. I know a lot of guys over there have won it before, so they’ve been in this position. So yeah, it’s going to be tough, but we’re up for it.”

Jordan Martinook on if he's in awe of Jordan Staal's remarkable play in the Stanley Cup Final...

"That's a great way to describe it. I think the determination that you see him playing with, it's something to be seen. It took him 17 years to get back to this position. I think, obviously him winning it before and knowing how special it is, and how much he wants it for us, it's showing in his play. Obviously he's been incredible in every aspect of his game... It's pretty incredible, the things that he's doing. As a teammate, it's phenomenal, but as a friend, I'm overjoyed for him."

Seth Jarvis on the focus heading into Sunday's contest...

"It's just about the game and winning. All we're focused on is one day at a time, and taking it step by step, definitely not thinking too far ahead."

From T-Mobile Arena...

Rod Brind'Amour on how his team has been so comfortable in potential close-out games this postseason...

"Well, we've been around a long time. I feel like even though we have some really young guys that are really providing a lot of energy to the group, the guys that just came in here (Aho, Martinook, Slavin, Staal) have been through this, and it's maybe not this stage at this final moment, but they've been through a lot together. I just think there's a real good focus with those guys, especially. Everyone else is looking to them; you know, how are they going to react in this moment? That's where it helps to have those guys."

Jordan Staal echoing his coach's thoughts...

"I think it's just the eight years we've been doing this with Roddy, it's the game we've built, and it doesn't ever change. It's just the same thing over and over and over again. It doesn't matter what the score is; up, down, left, or right, we're just going to show up, and we're going to work and do the things that we do, and it's going to get us the best chance to win. I think we've done that consistently in this playoffs a lot better than in the past, and executed it better. We're going to try to execute that again tomorrow and give ourselves a good chance."

Sebastian Aho on the team's recent power-play success...

"I don't know if, like, the game plan or any of that kind of (stuff) changed, I think obviously you try to find the edge on video and stuff like that, but I've always said it comes down to executing the passes, executing the shots. Obviously, you see the puck go in a little bit, you may be a little bit more confident to make a play there, and I think we made (plays). And I feel like we've worked hard for each other, give good outs out there, and yeah, just the simple stuff."

Jaccob Slavin on what's allowed the Canes to get to their game...

"I think really just (having) the mindset of making simpler plays. Even in our first period last game, I felt like we kind of got away from it, but thankfully got back on it quick. But it's just the mindset of making the simple plays and really just establishing our forecheck. I mean, that's what we're known for, that's what we do great, and then when we have that heavy puck pressure, it just sets up the rest of our game really well."

Jordan Martinook on navigating any potential distractions associated with having family in Vegas for Game 6...

"I think our night and day today and tomorrow aren't going to change. It's going to be the exact same kind of routine for us. They watch us at home, and now they're watching us here. I think I can speak for everybody on our team that we want the people closest to us to be supporting us in this time, and that's just part of it. And we're going to be business as usual, and just happy to have them here to support us."

Rod Brind'Amour on his players approaching Game 6 like any other game, and if he plays any role in creating a lighter mood in a high-stakes environment...

"You have to approach it like it is a normal game. You can't get ahead of yourself, because that'll never work. No one knows what will happen tomorrow. I know we're going to have to play our best game, and we know that. And so, however, that has to happen, if it needs to be light, that's great. If it needs to be dead serious, I think we need to do that too. So I just think we understand that. And yeah, there's a ton of distractions, and yeah, you've got to deal with it. One thing that this group has done over the years is, I think, been able to focus on what they have to get done, and that's what I'm expecting tomorrow."

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