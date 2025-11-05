Recap: Kochetkov, Canes Shut Down Rangers In New York

NEW YORK - Led by a 25-save shutout from Pyotr Kochetkov in his season debut, the Carolina Hurricanes stayed perfect against Metropolitan Division opponents with a 3-0 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

A desperate Rangers team seeking its first home win of the season came out firing at Madison Square Garden, heavily outshooting the Canes in the early going. But a sharp-starting Kochetkov held the hosts at bay, and the opportunistic visitors pounced on their first power play, as Nikolaj Ehlers ripped home a laser from the left circle for his first goal as a Hurricane at 13:30.

If the first 20 minutes favored the Rangers (despite the scoreline), the final 40 were all Carolina. Another tally from Sean Walker, who found twine with a long-range wrister at 17:07 of the second stanza, provided some welcome insurance, but it was the Hurricanes' smothering style that stole the show.

Limiting New York to just a single shot in the third period - a dump-in from center that happened to find the crease - Carolina controlled the contest through the latter stages until Seth Jarvis' empty-netter finished the fight.