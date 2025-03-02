Recap: Canes Stumble Against Edmonton To Start Back-To-Back Set

"You'd like to see us starting better, especially with the way we've been playing lately..."

3.1.25 Recap
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - An inability to take control of the contest early cost the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, leading to a 3-1 loss against the Edmonton Oilers.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Provided with three power-play opportunities in the opening 14:13, not only did the Canes come away with nothing to show, but they registered just two shots on goal and gave up a shorthanded tally in the process.

Squandering a chance to replicate Thursday's strong start and earn the game's first lead, the failed attempts proved costly as the contest unfolded in an evenly contested manner the rest of the way. It remained a one-goal game until the final stages of the middle stanza, where the Oilers then extended their advantage to a pair.

With Carolina in need of two in the final frame of regulation, the man advantage finally made good on a chance and provided some hope. A give-and-go connection between Sebastian Aho and Mikko Rantanen gave the Canes a power-play goal in consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 28 and 31.

Despite a quality push by Rod Brind'Amour's group to close out the contest, Oilers' netminder Calvin Pickard was able to keep the door closed for his club, spoiling a Saturday night for the home team. Edmonton added an empty net goal in the final second of play, rounding out the scoring.

Frederik Andersen suffered a rare loss to the Oilers, moving to 18-3-2 in his career against them after allowing two goals on 30 shots.

EDM at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Edmonton's short-handed tally was just the third allowed by Carolina this season. They entered the night having given up two in their first 59 games, tied for the fewest among all NHL teams.
  • With a secondary assist on Sebastian Aho's third-period power-play goal, Shayne Gostisbehere earned his 400th NHL assist. 43 of his 400 have come with the Hurricanes.
  • Tonight was a rare regulation loss on home ice for the Canes, who came into Saturday's play with an Eastern Conference-leading 22 wins in their building. The result was just their second 60-minute loss at Lenovo Center since Jan. 4.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the loss...

"We always seem to (start slow and come alive late). The start wasn't good, obviously. The urgency [was not there], giving up a shorty, you're not going to recover from that too often. That's what got us tonight."

Jordan Staal also talking about the slow starts...

"A lot of our games lately have been slow starts. Really, that's what it comes down to with not getting the win. I'd love to see that desperation right off the bat. It's tough to come back in this league and I did like our desperation at the end, but it's got to be the whole game. It's got to be better all the way through."

Sebastian Aho on the unsuccessful power play attempts...

"I thought the first period was the worst period for us. You'd like us starting better, especially with how we've been playing lately. Guys are working hard and we always get to our game, but we've got to bring it from the first shift. Three power plays and if you're not scoring, you're not scoring, but giving up one too, that hurts. But we were right there and had plenty of chances to tie the game and force OT."

What's Next?

The Canes are right back in action tomorrow night at Lenovo Center, completing their Alberta-focused weekend by hosting the Calgary Flames.

Next Game: Sunday, March 2 vs. Calgary | 5:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

