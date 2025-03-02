Recap: Canes Stumble Against Edmonton To Start Back-To-Back Set

RALEIGH, N.C. - An inability to take control of the contest early cost the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, leading to a 3-1 loss against the Edmonton Oilers.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Provided with three power-play opportunities in the opening 14:13, not only did the Canes come away with nothing to show, but they registered just two shots on goal and gave up a shorthanded tally in the process.

Squandering a chance to replicate Thursday's strong start and earn the game's first lead, the failed attempts proved costly as the contest unfolded in an evenly contested manner the rest of the way. It remained a one-goal game until the final stages of the middle stanza, where the Oilers then extended their advantage to a pair.

With Carolina in need of two in the final frame of regulation, the man advantage finally made good on a chance and provided some hope. A give-and-go connection between Sebastian Aho and Mikko Rantanen gave the Canes a power-play goal in consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 28 and 31.

Despite a quality push by Rod Brind'Amour's group to close out the contest, Oilers' netminder Calvin Pickard was able to keep the door closed for his club, spoiling a Saturday night for the home team. Edmonton added an empty net goal in the final second of play, rounding out the scoring.

Frederik Andersen suffered a rare loss to the Oilers, moving to 18-3-2 in his career against them after allowing two goals on 30 shots.