Canes Assign Legault To Chicago

Defenseman has posted two points in eight games with Carolina this season

3.24.26 Legault RTS

© Andy Nietupski / TTL Sports Media

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Charles Alexis Legault to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Legault, 22, has appeared in eight games with the Hurricanes this season, earning two points (1g, 1a) and a plus-4 rating. The Laval, Que., native made his NHL debut at Vegas on Oct. 20 and netted his first NHL goal on Nov. 8 against Buffalo. Legault had surgery on Nov. 10 to repair multiple torn extensor tendons on his right hand following a laceration from a skate blade at Toronto on Nov. 9. The 6’4’’, 220-pound blueliner has also played in 16 AHL games this season with Chicago, registering six points (2g, 4a) and 42 penalty minutes. Legault completed his first professional season in 2024-25, totaling 14 points (3g, 11a) and a plus-11 rating in 63 games with the Wolves. Selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 139th overall, at the 2023 NHL Draft, Legault played collegiately at Quinnipiac, scoring 11 goals and adding 22 assists (33 points) in 79 career games and capturing the 2023 NCAA National Championship with the Bobcats

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