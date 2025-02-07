Recap: Canes Bottled Up By Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. - For the second time this week, the Carolina Hurricanes controlled much of the game but came up short at the final buzzer as they fell 2-1 to the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.
Despite peppering 15 shots to Minnesota's 7 in the first period, the Canes exited the opening 20 minutes trailing 1-0 following a Wild goal just 2:55 into the contest. Carolina upped the pressure in the second stanza, even earning a penalty shot through Jackson Blake, but still couldn't find a way past Filip Gustavsson through a pair of periods.
As bad luck piled up at one end of the rink, a stroke of good fortune doubled Minnesota's lead 49 seconds into the third period. A shot from the blue line clanked off the post behind Frederik Andersen, then bounced off his back and sat in the crease where Vinnie Hinostroza poked it home to make it 2-0 Wild.
The Hurricanes finally got their breakthrough with 2:48 remaining, as Sebastian Aho spun a shot through traffic past Gustavsson to give the road team late life with Andersen off for the extra attacker. Despite a flurry of chances to knot things up from there, Carolina couldn't grab the goal it needed to force overtime.
Andersen finished with 22 saves on 24 shots to move to 6-3-0 on the year.