Recap: Canes Bottled Up By Minnesota

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the loss...

"That's the way it's gone for us lately. You can't fault the effort, I thought we had a good game. We played a good first period, [and] come down 1-0... The second period we were kind of even, not much going both ways. (We) made another kind of poor decision on their second goal and they made us pay. Tough night. We definitely had enough opportunities to get more than one goal. Maybe we don't win the game, but we certainly deserved to get something out of that. That's kind of how it's gone for us this whole year, to be honest with you."

Jackson Blake on what Minnesota did well tonight...

"They're one of the best teams in the league, we know that. They do such a good job of boxing of us out and not letting us get second opportunities. I think we could've battled a little harder on that part to get a little second and third effort. They're so quick off of the rush. They had a lot of 2-on-1s and 3-on-2s tonight. We just can't give those up..."

Rod Brind'Amour discussing the man advantage, which is now 2-for-46 (4.3%) in 2025, and special teams...

"Our power play stinks. I'll just leave it at that. Our penalty kill did a nice job though. That's not the difference in the game. If they get a power play goal, then it really is, but we at least saw that off. We've got to find a way to score some goals. I don't know what the answer is. We're certainly putting up good opportunities, we've just got to finish."

Jaccob Slavin echoing his coach's thoughts...

“Tonight we had our chances. One of the things we’ve just got to get dialed in is our special teams. Our kill did a good job, but power play, we’ve got to bear down there and get some goals. A lot of times, that’s the difference in the game, the special teams, and we didn’t win that battle tonight.”

Jackson Blake when asked about what needs to be different for the team...

"We've got to capitalize, myself included. I've got to find ways to put it in the net. We've only scored one goal in the last two games. That's not going to win you very many hockey games. We've just got to find a way, get better tomorrow and look toward Utah on Saturday."