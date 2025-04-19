Quotebook: Nikishin's First Practice In Carolina

Nikishin's excitement was palpable despite the language barrier, and the feeling was mutual in the locker room.

Countryman Andrei Svechnikov also shared his thoughts on the newest Cane, with whom he has quickly become friends after meeting for the first time last summer.

Andrei Svechnikov on what Nikishin brings to the Canes…

“It’s not that I watch Alex a lot, because I’ve been here and it’s hard to watch the KHL, but I’ve heard lots of good things. He looks great out there already, doesn’t panic, tries to just play calm, you know? I think he’s a physical guy that crushes people sometimes. And for his size, he moves very well and moves the puck very well, so we’ll see. It’s going to be an exciting time and I think he’s going to be really good for us.”

Andrei Svechnikov on who Nikishin is as a person...

“First thing that comes out right away is the kindness. Just a kind guy, and hardworking as well. But always happy, always smiles, even yesterday. I would be so nervous, probably meeting hundreds of people (at the team dinner) but he was just ‘I’m good, let me handle it’ so he’s great.”

Andrei Svechnikov on meeting Nikishin at a KHL/NHL All-Star game over the summer…

“That was our first time we met, and then after that we went a couple times to dinners. Even at that time, he was already wanting to come here and start playing here.”

Andrei Svechnikov on how he has helped Nikishin through his travels to the US…

“I just tried to talk to him, over the last week we talked three times or something like that while he was in Turkey and all that stuff, and (getting his) visa. I remember when I was in his shoes, when I came at 16. I didn’t know any English, I think I needed tape, I couldn’t even ask like ‘I need tape for my stick’ you know? I know how hard it is when you need help and that’s what I’m trying to do for him.”