Quotebook: Nikishin's First Practice In Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. - On April 11, he agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. Seven days later, he arrived in Raleigh. And on Saturday, Alexander Nikishin took his long-awaited first strides on the ice at Lenovo Center, joining the team for practice ahead of Game 1 of its first-round playoff series on Sunday.
While it remains to be seen when the 23-year-old will make his NHL debut, any time spent with his new club, on and off the ice, is beneficial as he continues to get acclimated to his new surroundings.
Speaking to media after practice through Pyotr Kochetkov, who served as translator, Nikishin talked about his excitement at taking his first steps in the NHL.
Alexander Nikishin (via Kochetkov) on if he’s aware of the excitement for his arrival…
“(Nikishin) is very excited too, to come to America and talk with the team and the guys today. First practice, he feels good and is very excited to be here, and we’ll see what happens.”
Alexander Nikishin (via Kochetkov) on his journey from Russia to Raleigh...
“For (Nikishin), no big deal how many days he (flew). Maybe two weeks, it’s no big deal, he just wants to be here.”
Alexander Nikishin (via Kochetkov) on what he's liked about being with the team so far...
“For (Nikishin), very surprised. The guys are very good with him, it’s very supportive…we have the team dinner yesterday, it’s a little bit fun and great for him to see guys in a little bit different atmosphere. No locker room yesterday, (at dinner we had) families, coaches and the whole organization. It’s great for him."