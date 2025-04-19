Quotebook: Nikishin's First Practice In Carolina

"It’s going to be an exciting time and I think he’s going to be really good for us.”

nikishin_4-19

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - On April 11, he agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. Seven days later, he arrived in Raleigh. And on Saturday, Alexander Nikishin took his long-awaited first strides on the ice at Lenovo Center, joining the team for practice ahead of Game 1 of its first-round playoff series on Sunday.

While it remains to be seen when the 23-year-old will make his NHL debut, any time spent with his new club, on and off the ice, is beneficial as he continues to get acclimated to his new surroundings.

Speaking to media after practice through Pyotr Kochetkov, who served as translator, Nikishin talked about his excitement at taking his first steps in the NHL.

Alexander Nikishin (via Kochetkov) on if he’s aware of the excitement for his arrival…
“(Nikishin) is very excited too, to come to America and talk with the team and the guys today. First practice, he feels good and is very excited to be here, and we’ll see what happens.”

Alexander Nikishin (via Kochetkov) on his journey from Russia to Raleigh...
“For (Nikishin), no big deal how many days he (flew). Maybe two weeks, it’s no big deal, he just wants to be here.”

Alexander Nikishin (via Kochetkov) on what he's liked about being with the team so far...
“For (Nikishin), very surprised. The guys are very good with him, it’s very supportive…we have the team dinner yesterday, it’s a little bit fun and great for him to see guys in a little bit different atmosphere. No locker room yesterday, (at dinner we had) families, coaches and the whole organization. It’s great for him."

Alexander Nikishin, via translator Pyotr Kochetkov, speaks to the media on Saturday.

Nikishin's excitement was palpable despite the language barrier, and the feeling was mutual in the locker room.

Countryman Andrei Svechnikov also shared his thoughts on the newest Cane, with whom he has quickly become friends after meeting for the first time last summer.

Andrei Svechnikov on what Nikishin brings to the Canes…
“It’s not that I watch Alex a lot, because I’ve been here and it’s hard to watch the KHL, but I’ve heard lots of good things. He looks great out there already, doesn’t panic, tries to just play calm, you know? I think he’s a physical guy that crushes people sometimes. And for his size, he moves very well and moves the puck very well, so we’ll see. It’s going to be an exciting time and I think he’s going to be really good for us.”

Andrei Svechnikov on who Nikishin is as a person...
“First thing that comes out right away is the kindness. Just a kind guy, and hardworking as well. But always happy, always smiles, even yesterday. I would be so nervous, probably meeting hundreds of people (at the team dinner) but he was just ‘I’m good, let me handle it’ so he’s great.”

Andrei Svechnikov on meeting Nikishin at a KHL/NHL All-Star game over the summer…
“That was our first time we met, and then after that we went a couple times to dinners. Even at that time, he was already wanting to come here and start playing here.”

Andrei Svechnikov on how he has helped Nikishin through his travels to the US…
“I just tried to talk to him, over the last week we talked three times or something like that while he was in Turkey and all that stuff, and (getting his) visa. I remember when I was in his shoes, when I came at 16. I didn’t know any English, I think I needed tape, I couldn’t even ask like ‘I need tape for my stick’ you know? I know how hard it is when you need help and that’s what I’m trying to do for him.”

Newcomers to the Canes often talk about how welcoming the locker room is, and as Nikishin comes into a new country, learns a new language and gets used to new teammates, a soft landing from the whirlwind that brought him here should help ease the transition.

But it still takes time, and even through all the anticipation, Canes Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour is keeping things in perspective, affording the youngster the time and space he needs to be fully comfortable before jumping into an NHL lineup.

Jordan Staal on how you help welcome Nikishin to the locker room at such an important time of year...
"With as much English as you can and hopefully he'll learn quickly. Obviously, I can't imagine if you flip the roles - jumping over to Russia, trying to jump into a new team, learning a language and all of the things. But luckily we have a couple good Russian guys to take care of him a little bit. On the ice, it looks like he's ready to work and give whatever he can to the cause here. He's a good little player and a big part of the group. He'll be a big part of the family."

Rod Brind'Amour when asked about what the plan is for Alexander Nikishin...
"It's day by day. We'll get him acclimated and try to get him to figure out how it works and all. I mean, that takes time, especially with the language [barrier]. We just wanted to get him over here and progress as it goes. I don't think we have a set-in-stone plan, but we've just got to get him on the learning curve."

Rod Brind'Amour describing his initial impressions...
"It was a good practice. He's a big kid. That's what we thought. He could skate and snap it around. [We] certainly don't make any assessments from a practice like that, but it looks like he's got all the tools, that's for sure."

