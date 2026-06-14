Projected Lineup: SCF, Game 6 vs. Vegas

LAS VEGAS - The Carolina Hurricanes will have "everyone available" again as they look to claim the Stanley Cup in Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

That includes their full complement of goaltenders. Brandon Bussi has started and won the last two contests — the first of his career in the Stanley Cup Playoffs — and seems likely to get the nod after manning the crease traditionally operated by the starting goaltender at yesterday's practice.

Frederik Andersen, however, is also an option, according to Rod Brind'Amour. The veteran led the team out in each of its first 16 outings before leaving Game 3 in the second intermission. He has been listed as a scratch since then, a strategy designed to "give him as much mental and physical rest as possible," but Brind'Amour says No. 31 is ready if needed.

"Maybe, we'll just kind of see," he said on Friday, when asked if Andersen would dress for Game 6. "I know he's available, and whether we decide to (have him back up), or keep it the same, or play him, you know, we're going to make that decision."

Whichever goaltender gets the go-ahead will do so behind the same lines and pairings that took care of business at home on Thursday.

Captain Jordan Staal can become the first player in Stanley Cup Final history to score a goal in each of the first six games.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Ehlers - Staal - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Svechnikov - Aho - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

TBD

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Injuries

N/A

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

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PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs to start most power plays. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on with the first unit. If he wins it for the second unit, Mark Jankowski jumps on when Staal goes off.