Projected Lineup: March 9 vs. Winnipeg

RALEIGH, N.C. - Logan Stankoven is expected to make his Carolina Hurricanes debut on Sunday as his new club seeks a fourth straight win, taking on the Winnipeg Jets at Lenovo Center.

Skating on a line with Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov during Saturday's practice, Stankoven also appeared alongside that duo on the team's top power-play unit, suggesting ample opportunities await for Carolina's newest No. 22 to find his footing on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Carolina's other deadline day acquisition, Mark Jankowski, filtered in with the forwards as an extra skater on Saturday. His debut, however, may or may not arrive this evening - in his pregame availability, Rod Brind'Amour was unsure which of his now 13 attacking players would sit out for tonight's tilt.

On the blue line, Dmitry Orlov will miss a second consecutive game due to a minor upper-body injury. Top prospect Scott Morrow, who was recalled yesterday from Chicago, will draw in as a result.

It will be Morrow’s third game of the season with the Canes, previously playing against Winnipeg on Feb. 4 in his first. The 2021 second-round pick of the organization is currently tied for first among all AHL rookie defensemen with 13 goals.

In net, Frederik Andersen will be back between the pipes after Pyotr Kochetkov made 32 saves in Thursday's win over Boston. Andersen picked up his first win in five starts with a 24-save showing in Detroit on Tuesday, and is 13-2-2 with a .902 SV% and 2.90 GAA against the Jets in his career.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Stankoven

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Blake

Robinson - Jost - Roslovic - Jankowski

(it is expected that one of the above will not play)

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Chatfield - Morrow

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Dmitry Orlov (Upper-Body Injury | Timetable TBD)

Scratches

TBD

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Stankoven and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns