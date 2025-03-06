Projected Lineup: March 6 vs. Boston

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to stick with what's worked for them in back-to-back wins as they look to make that three tonight against the Boston Bruins.

Carolina's defense has been solid in their last two outings, allowing just one goal to both Calgary and Detroit.

Tonight, they are expected to turn to Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes, who is also in search of his third consecutive victory. The 25-year-old is 2-0 in two regular-season appearances against Boston.

In front of Kochetkov's crease, Sebastian Aho has had success against Boston over the course of his career. Producing 22 points in 20 games when taking on the Bruins, Carolina's top center has scored in three of the team's last four games.

On Tuesday, one element of Carolina's game that looked different, at least personnel-wise, was the power play. Jack Roslovic and Jackson Blake moved to PP1 with Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis shifting to PP2, providing a bit more balance between the two units and a new look for the NHL's 24th-ranked power-play group.

"(The power play has) got to click. That's the one area of our game that needs to take a step in the right direction," said Brind'Amour on Thursday. "What is the next step? It's moving guys around, trying different things as far as spots. We did it the other night and we had one power play that was okay, we got three or four good opportunities, so we'll continue with it."

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Rantanen

Martinook - Staal - Svechnikov

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Blake

Robinson - Jost - Roslovic

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Riley Stillman

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Rantanen and Roslovic with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Jarvis, Kotkaniemi, and Svechnikov with Burns