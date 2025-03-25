Projected Lineup: March 25 vs. Nashville

RALEIGH, N.C. - Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov will try to bounce back on Tuesday as the Carolina Hurricanes face the Nashville Predators.

The 25-year-old backstop had won five starts in a row before a tough outing on Saturday in Los Angeles, allowing more than four goals for the first time all season (7).

In front of him, the team appears set to deploy the same lineup of skaters that earned a 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Andrei Svechnikov (upper-body injury) took part in morning skate, but worked as an extra, likely indicating that he will miss a seventh consecutive game.

"I think we're at a point now where he probably could have went tonight, but he hadn't had a real good practice, and with the way that travel was, it just didn't feel like tonight would be the right night," Rod Brind'Amour said. "I would anticipate that if everything keeps going in the right direction that he'll be in the next game."

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Blake

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Roslovic

Martinook - Staal - Stankoven

Robinson - Jankowski - Jost

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen]

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple Of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Andrei Svechnikov (Upper-Body Injury | Day-To-Day As Of Mar. 25)

Scratches

Scott Morrow

PP1: Aho, Hall, Jarvis, and Stankoven with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns and Walker