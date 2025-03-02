Projected Lineup: March 2 vs. Calgary

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will turn to Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes on Sunday as they take on the Calgary Flames at Lenovo Center.

Kochetkov (21-11-3 | 2.53 GAA | .902 SV%) had a light workload on Thursday against Buffalo, needing to make just 13 saves for a Whalers Night win. Carolina's young backstop faced Calgary earlier this season and made 30 saves on 32 shots for another one of his 21 victories.

In front of him, Carolina will try to generate some even-strength scoring after being held without a five-on-five goal last night by Edmonton.

Starting on time will also be a point of emphasis for the home team, as they've been outscored 8-3 in first periods since returning from the 4 Nations break, playing a key role in at least two of their three losses during that time.

Mikko Rantanen, who assisted on last night's power-play goal by Sebastian Aho, has 24 points in 20 career games against the Flames.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Rantanen

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Hall - Jost - Blake

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Roslovic

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Riley Stillman

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Svechnikov and Rantanen with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns