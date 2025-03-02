Projected Lineup: March 2 vs. Calgary

Kochetkov to face Calgary for the second time this season

Projected Lineup 3.2 16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will turn to Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes on Sunday as they take on the Calgary Flames at Lenovo Center.

Kochetkov (21-11-3 | 2.53 GAA | .902 SV%) had a light workload on Thursday against Buffalo, needing to make just 13 saves for a Whalers Night win. Carolina's young backstop faced Calgary earlier this season and made 30 saves on 32 shots for another one of his 21 victories.

In front of him, Carolina will try to generate some even-strength scoring after being held without a five-on-five goal last night by Edmonton.

Starting on time will also be a point of emphasis for the home team, as they've been outscored 8-3 in first periods since returning from the 4 Nations break, playing a key role in at least two of their three losses during that time.

Mikko Rantanen, who assisted on last night's power-play goal by Sebastian Aho, has 24 points in 20 career games against the Flames.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -325

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Rantanen

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Hall - Jost - Blake

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Roslovic

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Riley Stillman

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Svechnikov and Rantanen with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns

News Feed

Preview: March 2 vs. Calgary

Recap: Canes Stumble Against Edmonton To Start Back-To-Back Set

Projected Lineup: March 1 vs. Edmonton

Preview: March 1 vs. Edmonton

Sebastian Aho's Open Letter To Canes Fans

Recap: Canes Return To Win Column On Whalers Night

Projected Lineup: February 27 vs. Buffalo

Preview: February 27 vs. Buffalo

Recap: Canes Blanked By Habs As Road Woes Linger

NHL Announces Time Changes For Games On March 11 And 25

Projected Lineup: February 25 at Montreal

WRAL To Broadcast Additional Canes Games Sponsored By Coastal Credit Union And Closets By Design

Preview: February 25 at Montreal

Seth Jarvis To Be Featured In Season 2 Of Prime Video's FACEOFF: Inside The NHL

Thriving In Throwbacks: A Look At Whalers Night History

Recap: Canes' Three-Goal Third Not Enough In Toronto

Canes Activate Jost From Injured Reserve

Projected Lineup: February 22 at Toronto