Projected Lineup: March 11 vs. Tampa Bay

RALEIGH, N.C. - Entering tonight's tilt with four straight wins, the Carolina Hurricanes will be somewhat shorthanded as they seek to make it five in a row against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Dmitry Orlov will miss a third consecutive game due to an upper-body injury, Rod Brind'Amour shared pregame. Orlov returned to practice on Monday and is "right around the corner," but with No. 7 on the shelf once more, Scott Morrow will skate in his second straight game since being recalled from Chicago on Saturday.

Up front, Andrei Svechnikov will also miss tonight's contest after appearing to get banged up during the third period on Sunday. The 24-year-old did not practice on Monday and Brind'Amour did not have an update on Svechnikov during his pregame availability. In his stead, Tyson Jost is set to rejoin the lineup after working on a line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Logan Stankoven during Monday's practice.

The rotation in net will continue as Pyotr Kochetkov (23-11-3 | 2.47 GAA | .904 SV%) gets the nod following Frederik Andersen's (8-5-0 | 2.17 GAA | .911 SV%) 20-save showing in Sunday's win. Kochetkov has won his last three starts and has helped the Canes earn at least a point in 10 of his last 12 outings (8-2-2).

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -125

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Hall - Aho - Blake

Jost - Kotkaniemi - Stankoven

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Robinson - Jankowski - Roslovic

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Chatfield - Morrow

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple Of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Dmitry Orlov (Upper-Body Injury | Return Expected "Right Around The Corner" On March 11)

Andrei Svechnikov (Undisclosed | Timetable TBD)

Scratches

TBD

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Stankoven and Blake with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Jost, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns