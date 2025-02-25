Projected Lineup: February 25 at Montreal

MONTREAL - Goaltender Frederik Andersen is expected to make his first start since Feb. 6 on Tuesday, as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Montreal Canadiens.

The veteran is 6-3-0 with a 2.12 goals against average and a .914 save percentage (SV%) this season and will be looking to get back in the win column after dropping his last two starts. He was solid during his last outing, stopping 22 out of 24 in Minnesota, but the group in front of him produced just one goal.

In 20 career games against the Habs, Andersen is 14-4-2 with a .928 SV% and two shutouts.

Ahead of Andersen, Carolina is expected to dress the same 18 skaters that took to the ice Saturday in Toronto. The unit scored three in the third period, but it was too little, too late, after allowing four in the first period.

However, their line combinations tonight may look a little different. Rod Brind'Amour was "trying some things out" at morning skate, but said that the team isn't sure how they're going to line up when it comes time for puck drop.

At Morning Skate...

Forwards

Hall - Aho - Blake

Svechnikov - Roslovic - Rantanen

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Jost

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Riley Stillman

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Svechnikov and Rantanen with Burns

PP2: Blake, Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Gostisbehere