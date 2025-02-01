Projected Lineup: February 1 vs. Los Angeles

RALEIGH, N.C. - Sebastian Aho and Taylor Hall could draw back into the Carolina Hurricanes' lineup as they battle the Los Angeles Kings at Lenovo Center this evening.

Both skaters were absent from Thursday's win over Chicago due to an illness sweeping through the Canes' locker room, but returned for this morning's skate at Invisalign Arena.

On the downside, however, Jordan Staal missed the skate and, along with potentially a handful of other skaters, is considered a game-time decision by Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour.

"All these guys are questionable. We sent (Staal) home, he's on the fence about whether he's going to play," said the Canes' bench boss. "I don't know any lineups right now, we'll know at 5:30."

The Canes won on Thursday while playing a skater short, but should have the requisite reinforcements for any absences with Ryan Suzuki and Riley Stillman available to each make his second appearance of the season.

Between the pipes, Frederik Andersen is expected to get the nod, provided his rotation with Pyotr Kochetkov - who started on Thursday - continues along the every-other-game pattern we've seen since the Danish netminder returned from injury.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Rantanen - Aho - Blake

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Svechnikov

Martinook - Staal* - Jarvis

Robinson - Suzuki/Jaaska - Roslovic

*missed morning skate - game-time decision

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Tyson Jost (Lower-Body Injury | Out "Long-Term" As Of Jan. 2)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

TBD

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Rantanen, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns