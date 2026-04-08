Canes Recall Four From Chicago (AHL)

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forwards Skyler Brind’Amour, Bradly Nadeau and Josiah Slavin as well as defenseman Charles Alexis Legault from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Brind’Amour, 26, has recorded 34 points (16g, 18a) in 66 games this season with Chicago, and ranks third on the club in goals. The Raleigh native has posted 66 points (35g, 31a) in 188 career AHL games with Chicago and Charlotte, and has appeared in two NHL games with the Hurricanes, scoring one goal. Prior to turning professional, Brind’Amour skated in 145 career NCAA games with Quinnipiac University from 2019-23, totaling 76 points (23g, 53a) and helping the club win the NCAA Championship in 2022-23. He was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round, 177th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft, and is the son of Hurricanes Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour.

Legault, 22, has appeared in eight games with the Hurricanes this season, earning two points (1g, 1a) and a plus-4 rating. The Laval, Que., native made his NHL debut at Vegas on Oct. 20 and netted his first NHL goal on Nov. 8 against Buffalo. Legault had surgery on Nov. 10 to repair multiple torn extensor tendons on his right hand following a laceration from a skate blade at Toronto on Nov. 9. The 6’4’’, 220-pound blueliner has also played in 22 AHL games this season with Chicago, registering seven points (3g, 4a) and 48 penalty minutes. Legault completed his first professional season in 2024-25, totaling 14 points (3g, 11a) and a plus-11 rating in 63 games with the Wolves. Selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 139th overall, at the 2023 NHL Draft, Legault played collegiately at Quinnipiac, scoring 11 goals and adding 22 assists (33 points) in 79 career games and capturing the 2023 NCAA National Championship with the Bobcats.

Nadeau, 20, leads the Wolves in goals (26), power-play goals (7) and game-winning goals (5) this season, totaling 53 points in 51 games. The 5’11”, 180-pound forward has appeared in eight games with the Hurricanes in 2025-26, scoring two goals including his first career NHL goal on Oct. 30 vs. the Islanders. The St-Francois de Madawaska, N.B., native was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2024-25 after posting 58 points (32g, 26a) in 64 games to rank first among AHL rookies in points, goals and game-winning goals (7). Selected by the Hurricanes in the first round, 30th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft, Nadeau has appeared in 11 career NHL games, totaling three points (2g, 1a).

Slavin, 27, has registered 25 points (6g, 19a) in 66 games this season with Chicago. The 6’3”, 205-pound left wing has registered 127 points (56g, 71a) in 333 career AHL games with Chicago, Toronto, San Diego and Rockford. Slavin has earned one assist in 15 career NHL games, all of which came for the Blackhawks in 2021-22. He played two seasons of college hockey at Colorado College from 2019-21, recording 26 points (10g, 16a) in 59 games. The Erie, Colo., native was selected by the Blackhawks in the seventh round, 193rd overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft. He is the younger brother of Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin.