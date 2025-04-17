Projected Lineup: April 17 at Ottawa

Andersen expected to defend the crease in the team's final game of the regular season

Projected Lineup 16x9 Away (30)
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

OTTAWA, Ont. - Several key players are expected to remain out of the lineup on Thursday as the Carolina Hurricanes close out their regular season against the Ottawa Senators.

Sebastian Aho, Jackson Blake, Jalen Chatfield, Seth Jarvis, Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin, and Jordan Staal did not play last night in Montreal, healing "minor bumps and bruises" in an effort to get to 100% ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Skyler Brind'Amour and Domenick Fensore, who made their NHL debuts last night, are likely to skate again this evening. Bradly Nadeau, who picked up his first NHL point against the Canadiens, is expected to appear in his third NHL game.

In net, the goaltending rotation is set to continue, with Frederik Andersen making his final start before the postseason. The veteran backstop will look to get back in the win column after the last three outings have not gone his way.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Hall

Robinson - Jankowski - Roslovic

Carrier - Brind'Amour - Stankoven

Jost - Nadeau

Defense

Orlov - Burns

Gostisbehere - Walker

Stillman - Morrow

Fensore

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

Sebastian Aho (Undisclosed)

Jackson Blake (Undisclosed)

Jalen Chatfield (Undisclosed)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Seth Jarvis (Undisclosed)

Jordan Martinook (Undisclosed)

Jaccob Slavin (Undisclosed)

Jordan Staal (Undisclosed)

Scratches

N/A

-

PP1: Jost, Roslovic, Stankoven, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi and Nadeau with Burns and Walker

