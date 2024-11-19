Necas' Spectacular Start Built By Confidence

RALEIGH, N.C. - On Tuesday, Oct. 22, the Carolina Hurricanes trailed 2-0 after two periods against the Edmonton Oilers.

It was early in the season - and it still is - but sitting at 2-2-0 in the standings, the team reached one of its first crossroads of 2024-25 at Rogers Place that night.

Rod Brind'Amour, as he's done so frequently throughout his tenure at the helm, decided to shuffle his forward lines after his group was unable to beat Stuart Skinner with their first 22 shots.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Martin Necas had played together to that point in the campaign but with Jack Roslovic to their left. In search of offense, Roslovic was bumped to play alongside Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov, a place where he'd then rattle off seven goals in his next seven games - a story within itself.

The void left by Roslovic was filled by a fellow newcomer, Eric Robinson, who had been skating alongside Jack Drury and Jackson Blake.

When that third period began in Edmonton, so did two of the most important runs in the team's season to date.

After Shayne Gostisbehere got the group on the board, Necas and Robinson created a give-and-go connection to tie the game. Forcing overtime, Necas later set up Sebastian Aho for the game-winner.

It was the first of eight wins in a row for the team and the first of 13 consecutive games in which Necas has recorded a point.