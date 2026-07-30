Blake brings Stanley Cup to community center in Minnesota

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Stanley Cup reached Minnesota, with fans so eager to see it that some lined up hours before its scheduled arrival with Carolina Hurricanes forward Jackson Blake.

“It’s crazy. You don’t really realize how cool it is until you get to actually do it and have the day,” Blake said Thursday after posing for photos with fans next to the Stanley Cup in the lobby of the Eden Prairie Community Center.

“A lot of expectations and stuff, and you dream of doing this. To have all these people here and my family and everyone, it’s really special.”

The line of about 1,300 people snaked around the outside of the building in the summer heat, waiting to see Blake and the Stanley Cup under a balloon-arch backdrop for the public event.