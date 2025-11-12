Hurricanes To Hold Hockey Fights Cancer Game Friday, November 14 

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will hold their annual Hockey Fights Cancer awareness game, presented by UNC Health, on Friday, Nov. 14, when the team hosts the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m.

Hurricanes players Seth Jarvis, Sean Walker and Charles Alexis Legault visited the N.C. Basnight Cancer Hospital at UNC Hospital last Friday to meet with local pediatric patients currently battling cancer. The players and Stormy aimed to lift spirits by handing out signed Canes gear and sharing their wishes of hope and healing as these young patients continue their fight.

Cancer awareness, research and support groups, including the American Cancer Society, Raleigh Testicular Cancer Foundation, 1ofUs, and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, will be on the Lenovo Center South Plaza before the game this Friday to speak with fans and share their respective missions. Hurricanes fans can complete “I Fight For” signs found along the concourse to show support for cancer survivors, patients and caregivers.

New this year, the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation and The V Foundation for Cancer Research are teaming up to make a greater impact for families affected by cancer in North Carolina, with a goal to raise $100,000 to fund pediatric cancer research at UNC. Funds will come from local donors, fan contributions during the November 14 home game, and Hockey Fights Cancer activations such as auctions and limited-edition merchandise, with The V Foundation matching donations up to $50,000. A game-day auction on Friday will feature autographed items—fans can participate at Canes.GiveSmart.com or by texting “Canes” to 76278—and 250 limited-edition mystery pucks signed by Hurricanes players will be sold for $55 each on the South Plaza before the game, with all proceeds benefiting the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation.

Additionally, 288 limited edition jerseys with a V Foundation/Carolina Hurricanes Foundation patch and optional customizations will be sold online only beginning Friday, with proceeds benefiting the special campaign. Jerseys can be purchased here starting Friday. The Carolina Pro shop will also stock additional Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise both in-store and online here.

About Hockey Fights Cancer

Hockey Fights Cancer is a National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players' Association initiative dedicated to one of hockey's most important fights. The Hurricanes are proud to participate and assist in raising awareness and showcasing the work that our partners are doing to fight cancer. Together, the hockey community looks to inspire hope and courage for those who are living with, going through and moving past cancer. The campaign lasts from November 1-30, with each Club hosting an awareness night between those dates.